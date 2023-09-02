

Flights cancelled, businesses shut in Hong Kong, Guangdong as Typhoon Saola nears



Three tropical cyclones have formed in the northwest Pacific Ocean and South China Sea. Saola and Haikui were labelled typhoons while Kirogi, the most distant from land, was still classified as a tropical storm.



Saola, packing winds of more than 200kmh, will make landfall in Guangdong, which encompasses Hong Kong. It could be among the five strongest typhoons to hit Guangdong since 1949, Chinese authorities warned on Thursday.

Saola could make landfall on Friday night or Saturday morning as a severe typhoon along the coast between the cities of Huidong and Taishan, China's National Meteorological Centre said. Hong Kong and Macau lie in the centre of that coastline.



Weather conditions will deteriorate rapidly as the typhoon makes landfall, the Hong Kong observatory said, with storm surge potentially reaching around 3m higher than the normal tide in some areas. All schools in Hong Kong were closed on Friday, despite being the first day of term for many.

�REUTERS



HONG KONG, Sept 1: Hundreds of flights were cancelled on Friday (Sep 1) in China's populous Guangdong province and neighbouring Hong Kong ahead of Typhoon Saola's arrival, with the powerful storm forcing some mainland cities to close businesses, schools and even financial markets.Three tropical cyclones have formed in the northwest Pacific Ocean and South China Sea. Saola and Haikui were labelled typhoons while Kirogi, the most distant from land, was still classified as a tropical storm.Saola, packing winds of more than 200kmh, will make landfall in Guangdong, which encompasses Hong Kong. It could be among the five strongest typhoons to hit Guangdong since 1949, Chinese authorities warned on Thursday.Saola could make landfall on Friday night or Saturday morning as a severe typhoon along the coast between the cities of Huidong and Taishan, China's National Meteorological Centre said. Hong Kong and Macau lie in the centre of that coastline.Weather conditions will deteriorate rapidly as the typhoon makes landfall, the Hong Kong observatory said, with storm surge potentially reaching around 3m higher than the normal tide in some areas. All schools in Hong Kong were closed on Friday, despite being the first day of term for many.�REUTERS