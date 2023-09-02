Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 September, 2023, 4:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Flights cancelled, businesses shut in Hong Kong, Guangdong as Typhoon Saola nears

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Flights cancelled, businesses shut in Hong Kong, Guangdong as Typhoon Saola nears

Flights cancelled, businesses shut in Hong Kong, Guangdong as Typhoon Saola nears

HONG KONG, Sept 1: Hundreds of flights were cancelled on Friday (Sep 1) in China's populous Guangdong province and neighbouring Hong Kong ahead of Typhoon Saola's arrival, with the powerful storm forcing some mainland cities to close businesses, schools and even financial markets.

Three tropical cyclones have formed in the northwest Pacific Ocean and South China Sea. Saola and Haikui were labelled typhoons while Kirogi, the most distant from land, was still classified as a tropical storm.

Saola, packing winds of more than 200kmh, will make landfall in Guangdong, which encompasses Hong Kong. It could be among the five strongest typhoons to hit Guangdong since 1949, Chinese authorities warned on Thursday.

Saola could make landfall on Friday night or Saturday morning as a severe typhoon along the coast between the cities of Huidong and Taishan, China's National Meteorological Centre said. Hong Kong and Macau lie in the centre of that coastline.

Weather conditions will deteriorate rapidly as the typhoon makes landfall, the Hong Kong observatory said, with storm surge potentially reaching around 3m higher than the normal tide in some areas. All schools in Hong Kong were closed on Friday, despite being the first day of term for many.
    �REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia to block G20 declaration if its views are ignored: Lavrov
India to host parliament speakers of G20 nations next month
British defence giant BAE sets up base in Ukraine
Flights cancelled, businesses shut in Hong Kong, Guangdong as Typhoon Saola nears
Putin, Erdogan to meet today amid grain deal hopes
Heat records topple across sweltering Asia
Nigeria president suggests nine-month transition for Niger junta
Niger military regime orders expulsion of French envoy


Latest News
Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers
Spain defender Alba retires from international duty
One killed, 10 hurt as AL factions clash in Jhenidah
Elderly man killed being hit by motorcycle in Bhola
Bar Association demands withdrawal of open letter for Dr Yunus
AL believes in works, and it has already proved that: Quader
Propaganda against judicial process would not be tolerated: Law Minister
Woman found dead in Khulna
Elderly man crushed under train in Moulvibazar
Thunderbolt kills farmer in Jhalokati
Most Read News
Exclusive interview of US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas
12 burnt in gas cylinder blast on Cox's Bazar fishing trawler
Sri Lanka pays back $100m more of loan to Bangladesh
Nine soldiers killed in Pakistan in suicide blast
US, Indonesia and 5 other nations hold war drills amid China concerns
PM to inaugurate Dhaka Elevated Expressway Saturday
Biman to resume Dhaka-Narita flight after 17 years
Develop human values through moral education
Over hundred houses devoured in Jamuna in Bogura
BCL grand rally: DMP issues traffic directives
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft