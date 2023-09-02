Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 September, 2023, 4:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Nigeria president suggests nine-month transition for Niger junta

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

NIAMEY, Sept 1: Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Thursday floated the idea of a transition back to democracy in neighbouring Niger similar to the nine-month period his country underwent in the late 1990s.

The Economic Community of West African States has imposed sanctions on Niger after troops ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in a coup on July 26 and the bloc threatened military intervention as a last resort if talks fail to restore civilian rule.

In a statement on Thursday, the bloc insisted it wanted Bazoum back in power right away.

"The military authorities in Niger must restore constitutional order immediately by liberating and reinstating... President Mohamed Bazoum," it said.

Niger's new military leaders have dug in, saying they want a maximum three-year transition period to restore constitutional order and have ordered police to expel France's envoy as tensions build with a key partner in Niger's anti-jihadist fight.

Late on Thursday, Niger's interior ministry announced it was stopping UN agencies, NGOs and international organisations from working in military "operation zones".

It did not specify which regions were affected, but said the measures were "due to the current security situation".
"All activities and or movements in the zones of operations are temporarily suspended," it said.

Tinubu said Nigeria returned to civilian rule in 1999 after a nine-month transition period instituted by former military head of state General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who has also headed delegations to meet the Niger junta.

"The president sees no reason why such cannot be replicated in Niger, if Niger's military authorities are sincere," the Nigerian presidency said in a statement.

Algeria, Niger's influential northern neighbour, has met with West Africa leaders in a bid to avoid any military intervention in Niger and has proposed a six-month transition.

But Tinubu's statement said there would be no relief from sanctions imposed by ECOWAS, of which he serves as chair, until the regime made "positive adjustments".

"The soldiers' action is unacceptable. The earlier they make positive adjustments, the quicker we will dial back the sanctions to alleviate the sufferings we are seeing in Niger," it said.

The overthrow of Niger's government has triggered concern around West Africa where Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso have all been taken over by the military since 2020.

Fears of contagion have deepened with this week's military rebellion in Gabon to overthrow President Ali Bongo, toppled moments after being declared winner of a highly disputed weekend election.

Niger's new military rulers have also been engaged in a political battle with Paris, and stripped France's ambassador of diplomatic immunity and ordered police to expel him, according to a letter seen Thursday by AFP.

The envoy "no longer enjoys the privileges and immunities attached to his status as member of the diplomatic personnel in the French embassy," according to their letter, dated Tuesday, to the foreign ministry in Paris.

Relations with France spiralled downwards after the July coup when Paris stood by Bazoum and refused to recognise Niger's new rulers.

Last Friday, the authorities gave French envoy Sylvain Itte 48 hours to leave the country. France refused the demand, saying the military rulers had no legal right to make such an order.

French military spokesman Colonel Pierre Gaudilliere on Thursday warned that "the French military forces are ready to respond to any upturn in tension that could harm French diplomatic and military premises in Niger".

France has around 1,500 troops in Niger, many of them stationed at an airbase near the capital, to help fight a jihadist insurgency in Niger.

On August 3, Niger's new rulers denounced military agreements with France, a move that the government in Paris has also ignored on the grounds of legitimacy.

An organisation set up after the coup named the Patriotic Front for Niger Sovereignty (FPS) has led public demands for the coup leaders to take a hard line.

It is calling for a "massive" march next Saturday on the French base, followed by a sit-in until the troops leave.

A landlocked former French colony in the heart of the Sahel, Niger is battling two jihadist insurgencies -- a spill over in southeastern Niger from a long-running conflict in neighbouring Nigeria, and an offensive in the southwest by militants crossing from Mali and Burkina Faso.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia to block G20 declaration if its views are ignored: Lavrov
India to host parliament speakers of G20 nations next month
British defence giant BAE sets up base in Ukraine
Flights cancelled, businesses shut in Hong Kong, Guangdong as Typhoon Saola nears
Putin, Erdogan to meet today amid grain deal hopes
Heat records topple across sweltering Asia
Nigeria president suggests nine-month transition for Niger junta
Niger military regime orders expulsion of French envoy


Latest News
Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers
Spain defender Alba retires from international duty
One killed, 10 hurt as AL factions clash in Jhenidah
Elderly man killed being hit by motorcycle in Bhola
Bar Association demands withdrawal of open letter for Dr Yunus
AL believes in works, and it has already proved that: Quader
Propaganda against judicial process would not be tolerated: Law Minister
Woman found dead in Khulna
Elderly man crushed under train in Moulvibazar
Thunderbolt kills farmer in Jhalokati
Most Read News
Exclusive interview of US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas
12 burnt in gas cylinder blast on Cox's Bazar fishing trawler
Sri Lanka pays back $100m more of loan to Bangladesh
Nine soldiers killed in Pakistan in suicide blast
US, Indonesia and 5 other nations hold war drills amid China concerns
PM to inaugurate Dhaka Elevated Expressway Saturday
Biman to resume Dhaka-Narita flight after 17 years
Develop human values through moral education
Over hundred houses devoured in Jamuna in Bogura
BCL grand rally: DMP issues traffic directives
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft