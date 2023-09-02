Video
We didn't bat well as a unit: Shakib Al Hasan

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan put blame on their mindless batting, stating that their lack of ability to play as a batting unit played a key role in their five-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in their opening game in the Asia Cup at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Thursday.

"It wasn't a 300 wicket. 220-230 would've given us more chance. We didn't bat well as a unit," Shakib said after the match.
Bangladesh were bowled out for 164 in 42. 4 overs with Najmul Hossain Shanto carrying the side with stubborn 89.
Sri Lanka reached the winning mark with 66 balls to spare after an early hiccup which saw them reduced to 43-3 in 10th over.
Bangladesh got a ray of hope but the 78-run partnership between Charith Asalanka (62 not out) and Sadeera Samawickrama (54) ruined the prospect.

Shakib believed if they would have taken two or more wickets in that period, it would have been different ball game.
"We needed couple more wickets when they were three down for 43. We picked up wickets but didn't have enough on the board," he added.

"There were a lot of nerves when we started the game. Lot of guys is playing Asia Cup for first time. They've been playing good cricket that's why they're in dressing room."

Shakib who was out of 5, admitted he should take more responsibility as a batter in absence of Tamim Iqbal and Liton.
"Yes I should take more responsibility but again we couldn't bat as a unit," he said, vowing that they would come back strongly when they take on Afghanistan on Sunday in Lahore.

"We have to regroup, have another important game in a couple of days. We hope we'll comeback strongly."

The five-wicket victory against Bangladesh was Sri Lanka's 11th consecutive victory, making it their longest streak in their history.

Dasun Shanaka, the captain of Sri Lankan was happy with the effort his players put in.

"The way bowlers executed, credit to them. Especially Theekshana up front was brilliant, Dhananjaya, and Pathirana also bowled so well. It was tricky surface. The way Sadeera batted, today was his day. Asalanka has been outstanding over last two years. It's good signs for Sri Lankan cricket," Shanaka said.     �BSS


