Bangladesh-Afghanistan first match brought forward by one day







The schedule of the fixer has been made a slight change. The first match has been brought forward by one day. However, the schedule of the second match remains unchanged and it'll be held on September 7.



Both the matches will be held at Bashundhara Kings Arena in the city.

The national booters have been training for the two matches since August 20 last under the supervision of head coach Javier Cabrera.



Bangladesh national football team will play the two matches against Afghanistan at home as a part of preparation for their World Cup qualifying match against Maldives in October. �BSS



