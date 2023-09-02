

Logo, Trophy of Bangabandhu AVC, CAVA Beach Volleyball unveiled



The two international events are to be played from 8 to 15 September at Cox's Bazaar in the country. Bangabandhu AVC Beach Continental Cup Phase-1 is the zonal qualifying event for the Volleyball event of the Olympic Games 2024.



The Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Continental Cup Phase-1 will be held from 8 to 11 September while the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) tournament will be played from 13 to 15 September.

In these international tournaments, a total of nine countries, including the host Bangladesh, Bhutan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, IR Iran, India, and the Maldives will take part.



In the AVA event, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, IR Iran, Kazakhstan, and the Maldives will play in the Men's pool while Bangladesh, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan in the women's pool.



In the CAVA event, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and the Maldives will play in the men's pool while Bangladesh, India, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan will take part in the women's pool.



Bangladesh Volleyball Federation (BVF) is arranging these two events. A total of 19 powerful sponsors, including Shahjalal Islami Bank, Dhaka Bank, and IFIC Bank, stood beside the Federation to make the effort a success.



The logo and trophy of the Bangabandhu AVC Beach Continental Cup Phase-1 (Men's and Women's) 2023 and Bangabandhu CAVA Beach Volleyball (Men's and Women's) 2023 were unveiled at a press meet at the conference room of the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) at Gulshan-2 in Dhaka on Friday.The two international events are to be played from 8 to 15 September at Cox's Bazaar in the country. Bangabandhu AVC Beach Continental Cup Phase-1 is the zonal qualifying event for the Volleyball event of the Olympic Games 2024.The Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Continental Cup Phase-1 will be held from 8 to 11 September while the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) tournament will be played from 13 to 15 September.In these international tournaments, a total of nine countries, including the host Bangladesh, Bhutan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, IR Iran, India, and the Maldives will take part.In the AVA event, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, IR Iran, Kazakhstan, and the Maldives will play in the Men's pool while Bangladesh, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan in the women's pool.In the CAVA event, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and the Maldives will play in the men's pool while Bangladesh, India, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan will take part in the women's pool.Bangladesh Volleyball Federation (BVF) is arranging these two events. A total of 19 powerful sponsors, including Shahjalal Islami Bank, Dhaka Bank, and IFIC Bank, stood beside the Federation to make the effort a success.