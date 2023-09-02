BD U-16 football team face India today







The match kicks off at 3 pm, prior to the day's group B opening match between host Bhutan and Pakistan that begins 7 pm.



Bangladesh which pitted in group A along with defending champions India and Nepal, will play their ultimate group match against Nepal on September 4.

The top two teams from each group will play the semifinal slated for September 8 while the final of the championship will be held on September 10.



All the matches of the championship will be held at the same venue.



Bangladesh U-16 team - Md. Nahidul Islam GK, Md. Abdur Rahman GK, Md. Alif Rahman Imtiage GK, Ashikur Rahman DF, Md Ismail Hossen, Md. Abu Rayhan Shaown, Md. Delwar DF, Md Imadul Haque RB, Md Imran Khan RB,Md. Siam Omit LB, Sheikh Sangram LB, Md. Mithu Chowdhury LB, Md. Kamal Merdha MF, Abdullah Junaid Cishty MF, Arman Miah MF, Nazmul Huda Faysal (captain) MF, Md Abu Sayed FW, Mohammad Ripon FW, Md Mursed Ali FW, M H Mohibbullah FW, Md Manik FW, Salah Uddin Sahed FW and Swe Mong Sing Marma. �BSS



