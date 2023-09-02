Video
Sri Lanka Tourism to host two familiarization tours during Asia Cup

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
BIPIN DANI

Sri Lanka Tourism to host two familiarization tours during Asia Cup

Sri Lanka Tourism to host two familiarization tours during Asia Cup

Sri Lanka Tourism will host the two familiarization tours with the Pakistani media personnels including TV channels and social media platform reporters. This was revealed by Jude Marsalin, the coordinator of the department.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Colombo on Friday morning, he said, "Sri Lanka Tourism with the collaboration of Sri Lanka Consulate General in Karachi, Pakistan, hosting the two Familiarization tours with 13 Pakistani top TV channel reporters and high profile influencers for the period of 29th Aug to 04th September".

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is hosting the Asia Cup and matches are being played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
 
"We are targeting  the India vs. Pakistan Match on 02nd September".

"We want the Pakistani people to know how the Sri Lankans enjoy the Asia Cup matches and more specifically the India-Pakistan match. We do the Paper band and it is more like entertainment.

How the Sri Lankan fans make fun out of the match. It will be a different experience for them and also a way of promoting this country. We want to convey the message to the world that Sri Lanka is ready to welcome the tourists.

After the economic crisis we are once again back on foot and want to extend our hospitality to the tourists again", Jude Marsalin signed off.



