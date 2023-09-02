Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 September, 2023, 4:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Murray served reality check with heavy US Open defeat

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Murray served reality check with heavy US Open defeat

Murray served reality check with heavy US Open defeat

NEW YORK, SEPT 1: Andy Murray conceded he might "need to accept" he is no longer capable of reaching the latter stages at Grand Slams after a demoralising straight-sets loss to Grigor Dimitrov in the US Open second round.

The 36-year-old Murray, the 2012 US Open champion, produced a flat display in his 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 defeat to 19th seed Dimitrov, and has not been past the last 32 at a major in six years.

"It's obviously disappointing, to not play how you would like, you know," said Murray, who hit 45 unforced errors and just 16 winners Thursday.

"But maybe I need to accept that, you know, these events, I had the deep runs and everything that I felt like I'm capable of, they might not be there, as well."

A three-time Grand Slam champion and eight-time runner-up, Murray has not been close to replicating his best since a litany of injury problems which threatened to end his career.

He missed the Cincinnati Open earlier this month with an abdominal problem sustained the previous week in Toronto, but felt he arrived in New York playing at his highest level since 2017.

"I'm aware what I'm doing, it's unbelievably challenging to play at the highest level as I am now," said Murray.

"Some days it's harder than others. But yeah, today is obviously a really disappointing defeat and probably the manner of it as well. I fought hard enough, but just didn't play well enough.

"Ultimately these are the events that you want to play your best tennis in, and, you know, create more great moments and didn't do that this year."

The former world number one has not made the second week of a Grand Slam since reaching the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in 2017.

"I still enjoy everything that goes into playing at a high level. I enjoy the work. You know, the training and trying to improve and trying to get better, I do still enjoy that," said Murray.

"That's what keeps me going. If things change and I stop enjoying that or my results, my ranking and everything, like, if I start to go backwards in that respect, you know, in a few months' time I was ranked 60 in the world or whatever instead of moving up the way, things might change."

Dimitrov, who saved three match points in the opening round, goes on to face 2020 runner-up Alexander Zverev for a place in the last 16.

"I was expecting honestly five sets in a way, so I was constantly trying to remind myself I was here for the long haul," said Dimitrov, who won a 63-minute first set to take charge against Murray.

"We've played multiple times, he's a tremendous competitor. I'm very happy with the fight."

Dimitrov, once ranked third at his peak, reached the US Open semi-finals in 2019 but had fallen in the second round in each of his past three trips.

"I had great memories in 2019. I would love to repeat that and why not go further."    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
We didn't bat well as a unit: Shakib Al Hasan
Canada set to field first transgender cricketer in T20 qualifier
Bangladesh-Afghanistan first match brought forward by one day
Logo, Trophy of Bangabandhu AVC, CAVA Beach Volleyball unveiled
Pakistan ex-cricketer Latif on trial in Dutch MP threat case
BD U-16 football team face India today
Sri Lanka Tourism to host two familiarization tours during Asia Cup
Rubiales kiss 'should never have happened', says FIFA chief Infantino


Latest News
Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers
Spain defender Alba retires from international duty
One killed, 10 hurt as AL factions clash in Jhenidah
Elderly man killed being hit by motorcycle in Bhola
Bar Association demands withdrawal of open letter for Dr Yunus
AL believes in works, and it has already proved that: Quader
Propaganda against judicial process would not be tolerated: Law Minister
Woman found dead in Khulna
Elderly man crushed under train in Moulvibazar
Thunderbolt kills farmer in Jhalokati
Most Read News
Exclusive interview of US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas
12 burnt in gas cylinder blast on Cox's Bazar fishing trawler
Sri Lanka pays back $100m more of loan to Bangladesh
Nine soldiers killed in Pakistan in suicide blast
US, Indonesia and 5 other nations hold war drills amid China concerns
PM to inaugurate Dhaka Elevated Expressway Saturday
Biman to resume Dhaka-Narita flight after 17 years
Develop human values through moral education
Over hundred houses devoured in Jamuna in Bogura
BCL grand rally: DMP issues traffic directives
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft