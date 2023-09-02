Barca starlet Yamal, 16, has chance to break more records with Spain







Yamal could become Spain's youngest ever player in the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Georgia and Cyprus.



If coach Luis de la Fuente calls on the teenager in the games on September 8 and 12 respectively, he would break the record of his Barcelona team-mate Gavi.

The midfielder became the youngest player to play for Spain during a Nations League semi-final win over Italy at the age of 17 years and 62 days, in October 2021.



Gavi broke the record set in 1936 by Angel Zubieta Redondo, who wore the shirt at the age of 17 years and 284 days in a friendly.



The baton can now be picked up by Yamal, who may add a new record to a growing collection, which began when he became the youngest ever Barca debutant in La Liga, against Real Betis in April at 15 years and 9 months old.



"I'm very happy to be able to get this record, but I hope I can break more," the young left-footed player, who can play in all three attacking positions, told the club website at the time.



Four months on Yamal is shining at Barca, where the departure of Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint-Germain and Raphinha's two-match suspension gave him a big chance to impress.



He became La Liga's youngest ever starter in the 21st century against Cadiz, and then faced Villarreal, where he was the man of the match.



At the Estadio de la Ceramica last Sunday, Yamal's vibrant performance earned him a standing ovation when he was replaced by Ansu Fati.



"Luckily I play without fear, I try to forget about that and just play football, which is what I'm good at," Yamal told Movistar. "My mother is a bit afraid when I play as a starter, but she supports me a lot." �AFP



