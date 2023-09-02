Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 September, 2023, 4:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Liverpool reject Al-Ittihad offer for Mohamed Salah

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

LONDON, SEPT 1: Liverpool have rejected a blockbuster £150 million ($190 million) offer for Mohamed Salah from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, according to reports on Friday

Egypt star Salah has been linked with a move to the Gulf State for several weeks and it is believed a verbal offer was made to Liverpool by Al-Ittihad on Friday.

The bid is understood to have been £100 million up front with a further £50 million in add-ons.

However, the Premier League club are determined to keep Salah and plan to reject all offer no matter the size of the fee.

Salah, who joined Liverpool from Italian side Roma in 2017, signed a new three-year contract with the Reds last year.

His agent had publicly ruled out a switch to Saudi Arabia during the close-season amid a host of Premier League stars opting to accept lucrative offers from the Gulf State.

"Mohamed remains committed to Liverpool," Salah's representative Ramy Abbas Issa said in August.

"If we considered leaving Liverpool this year, we wouldn't have renewed the contract last summer."

The 31-year-old has scored 138 goals in 221 appearances during six seasons at Anfield, winning the Premier League Golden Boot on three occasions.

Even if Liverpool had considered the possibility of life without Salah, the bid's arrival just before Friday's 2200 GMT transfer deadline would have left them with little time to find a replacement.

Asked on Friday about Salah's future, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters: "The position remains the same, absolutely. No doubt about that.

"We cannot (sell Salah). That's how it is. Nothing else to say."    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
We didn't bat well as a unit: Shakib Al Hasan
Canada set to field first transgender cricketer in T20 qualifier
Bangladesh-Afghanistan first match brought forward by one day
Logo, Trophy of Bangabandhu AVC, CAVA Beach Volleyball unveiled
Pakistan ex-cricketer Latif on trial in Dutch MP threat case
BD U-16 football team face India today
Sri Lanka Tourism to host two familiarization tours during Asia Cup
Rubiales kiss 'should never have happened', says FIFA chief Infantino


Latest News
Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers
Spain defender Alba retires from international duty
One killed, 10 hurt as AL factions clash in Jhenidah
Elderly man killed being hit by motorcycle in Bhola
Bar Association demands withdrawal of open letter for Dr Yunus
AL believes in works, and it has already proved that: Quader
Propaganda against judicial process would not be tolerated: Law Minister
Woman found dead in Khulna
Elderly man crushed under train in Moulvibazar
Thunderbolt kills farmer in Jhalokati
Most Read News
Exclusive interview of US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas
12 burnt in gas cylinder blast on Cox's Bazar fishing trawler
Sri Lanka pays back $100m more of loan to Bangladesh
Nine soldiers killed in Pakistan in suicide blast
US, Indonesia and 5 other nations hold war drills amid China concerns
PM to inaugurate Dhaka Elevated Expressway Saturday
Biman to resume Dhaka-Narita flight after 17 years
Develop human values through moral education
Over hundred houses devoured in Jamuna in Bogura
BCL grand rally: DMP issues traffic directives
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft