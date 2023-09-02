Union Berlin sign Italy captain Bonucci from Juventus







"At Union, I have the opportunity to continue playing at the highest level and to support the team on its way in three demanding competitions with my experience" Bonucci said in a statement released by the club.



"I am very much looking forward to this new station in my career."

Arriving in the German capital on a free transfer reportedly on a one-year deal the centre-back will help Union as they prepare for their maiden Champions League campaign.



The defender has 84 Champions League caps and played in the 2015 and 2017 finals, which Juventus lost to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.



"In Leonardo, we are signing a player with a lot of experience" sporting director Oliver Ruhnert said.



"We are convinced that with his mentality and his flexibility he will expand our possibilities in defence and raise us to another level once again." �AFP



