A Tale of Tortoises



(Translated by Alamgir Mohammad)

One day Asif Nazrul, a novelist came to my house. He is a young man with a grave look whose confidence in him is infinite. He has a subtle pursuit of moving people with his outspokenness of tongue.



A man who is an artist of words is naturally fashioned to startle others. There is no chance to think Asif is different in this regard. He has something special. His words do carry the purpose of hurting others.





In a harsh tone, he asked my wife, Accha Bhabi if Humayun Bhai was a hypocrite.



Being stormed Gultyekin replied, not likely! He says what he believes. He pretends not to a bit.



"Bhabi, a book has come out on him titled Ghore Baire Humayun Ahmed

(Humayun Ahmed at Home and Outside)-- Have you read? If you have read it, you must have noticed the question the interviewer -- No work is done on



'Terrorism in Campus'. Why haven't you written a one?'

'Yes, I have noticed it.'



'Don't you find hypocrisy what Humayun Bhai replied to him?'

'No, not.'



'You should have found it. That no novel is written on Terrorism on campus, Humayun Bhai has admitted it. But he knows that I have written a novel titled Nishiddwo Koyekjan about it. He has read it and shared his reading experience with me. Yet, he has not mentioned this fact during his interview. Isn't it hypocrisy?' Gultekin said if it is avoided willingly, of course, it is hypocrisy.



That it was not a matter of hypocrisy I tried to make him understand it. I said-while replying to the interviewer it is not always possible to give a second thought. Whatever comes to mind, I say it. There is an attempt to defend one. I could remind no one at that time. That's why your book was not mentioned. But, it will not be wise to forget that I have dedicated a book to you. Asif was preparing himself to utter some more harsh words.



Giving him no floor to utter anything I added more -

"You started writing your career in writing only two or three years ago. By this time I dedicated a book to you. And, look at me. After twenty years of writing, Syed Shamsul Hoque and Shamsur Rahman have dedicated books to me. It is not true that they have dedicated their books to me being amazed at my talent.



I have dedicated them to my books; in return, they have dedicated theirs. I have not done the same with you. I dedicated one of my books to you earlier. Asif said, let me tell you something.



'No, you will not be given any chance. Listen to me.



I have been abroad for a long time. I had no idea what kind of writing was produced in the country at that period. After coming back, I came to know that an author called Imdadul Hoque Milon was writing so well. I bought his book from the Book Fair.



After reading his Poradhinata I became so moved that I wrote a long essay in the "Dainik Bangla". I was yet to get acquainted with this author. Thus, you cannot claim that I am a hypocrite.'



"You have performed your responsibilities by giving two examples. Is it right? Do you perform your duties to the writers of this generation? Do you read them regularly? Do you encourage them? Do you help them to bloom?'



I had to admit that I didn't do so. Bearing a smile I told him, I have learned this practice of avoiding responsibilities from my seniors. Let's talk about Showkat Osman sir. He is my teacher. He taught us Bangla at Dhaka College. He knows that I write. We meet each other; he speaks many good words about my writings.



But, he has written many things in these twenty years but has written 'Humayun Ahmed' nowhere.



Eventually, let me tell you a fact about Shamsur Rahman. At Humayun Azad's residence I, Dr. Humayun Azad, Shamsur Rahman, and Saleh Chowdhury of "Dainik Bangla" was having a gossip. At one stage I told the poet, how could you evaluate Nirmalendu Goon as a poet? Leaning towards me, Shamsur Rahman said,



'I am sharing with you only - don't quote outside-to me, Nirmalendhu is a poet of the first water. Being bewildered I kept staring at the face of our leading poet of the country. What problems will it create if he utters these words before others?



Why does he whisper it? Probably he thinks, his words will make other poets angry. He has not thought wrong in fact. Does a poet like him have to express his thoughts considering the circumstances? Poets are the soul of a country, still such hesitations?



Crows don't take their meat, but the writers do. They take it with much joy. The word jealousy is probably connected to creativity. And for this jealousy, probably we deny others.



I went to Sunamganj in Hasan Festival. At first, the songs of Hasan were sung.



A program of the poets was scheduled for the next day. The name of the poets who were supposed to attend was printed on the invitation card. One of the poets didn't attend the program.



The name of poet Nurul Huda was printed before him. He was senior to poet Nurul Huda, alas! Seniority. Time considers seniority not. It judges by its scale. And, it weighs no wrong.



We simply make a mountain of a mole unnecessarily. We like to live within the shells of tortoises ourselves. We cannot come out of the shells, for no tortoise is seen coming out of their shell here.



I, myself am also firmly stuck in a shell. The powerful writers of the new generation will be free of any such limitation is my wish. The wrong my seniors and I have done, I hope won't be repeated by them. It's their duty to take Bangla literature to a great height.



The torch that we fail to offer to our junior writers will snatch it away and carry out their spirits. Remember one thing, you cannot be a tortoise. Tortoises cannot move.



The translator is a literature teacher



