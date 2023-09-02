A joyous rain over Dhaka





Streaks of hues of grey and white

mingle in the sky;

a pleasant breeze that calms the nerves

my window it sweeps by.

A-pitter a-patter a bizarre melody--

it taps on the tin-shed roof

of each of the little houses infront of our apartment,

then turning to heavy showers- Whoof!

Then wherever I look, beyond the window

is a seemingly translucent wall

of collaboration of the waters from the raindrops,

yet how beautiful is its fall!

Its vigor abates, though gradually,

and then on the brown street I see

raindrops being tossed up by the ground like coins,

and like the silver ones - it appears to me!

Then to a drizzle or two it reduces even more,

and fades into memory.



Sparrows frolic in the patches of puddles

across the road-- their day's story!

Still it's all comfortable and cold;

leaving a vibrant dirt-free city's panorama.

A pleasant fragrance of wet earth

fills the air with aroma.



