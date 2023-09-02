|
A joyous rain over Dhaka
|
Streaks of hues of grey and white
mingle in the sky;
a pleasant breeze that calms the nerves
my window it sweeps by.
A-pitter a-patter a bizarre melody--
it taps on the tin-shed roof
of each of the little houses infront of our apartment,
then turning to heavy showers- Whoof!
Then wherever I look, beyond the window
is a seemingly translucent wall
of collaboration of the waters from the raindrops,
yet how beautiful is its fall!
Its vigor abates, though gradually,
and then on the brown street I see
raindrops being tossed up by the ground like coins,
and like the silver ones - it appears to me!
Then to a drizzle or two it reduces even more,
and fades into memory.
Sparrows frolic in the patches of puddles
across the road-- their day's story!
Still it's all comfortable and cold;
leaving a vibrant dirt-free city's panorama.
A pleasant fragrance of wet earth
fills the air with aroma.