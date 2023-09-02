

The picture that comes back and forth (Translated from Bengali by Ashraful Kabir)



I want to go back to the picture that comes back and forth

I want to repay the liability of the tears of the monsoon

That doesn't come down in Ashar -

The mocking birds sang the dawn-breaking song

The cockatoo's dance has stopped inside the life-cage

Yet, the dreamy pace is ceaseless in the constellations

The path has ascended to the highest mountain by mistake

Do the hill-men know when the birds have left this neighbourhood exactly!

The house-serpent is crossing to another hillock, breaking its nest here



The branches of the withering trees have shaken off birds' nests

with eggs; the pictures look very mesmerising,

Spread the softness of Tamal on well-watered corn-field

Viewing the recurrent twinkling of the shadow-lamp far away!



I want to go back to coral sprouts in emptiness without blinking

Again, there is a captivating flash of lightning in the corner of the decorated sky

Hearing the roar, I want to fill up the boat with golden paddy.



(Ashar - The third month of Bengali calendar, Tamal - A dark-coloured tree akin to Mangosteen)

The translator is a poet & literary critic



