Home Literature

The picture that comes back and forth

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Mamun Muazzem

The picture that comes back and forth

The picture that comes back and forth

(Translated from Bengali by Ashraful Kabir)

I want to go back to the picture that comes back and forth
I want to repay the liability of the tears of the monsoon
That doesn't come down in Ashar -
Such is the life; silt has accumulated on the bottom
The mocking birds sang the dawn-breaking song
The cockatoo's dance has stopped inside the life-cage
Yet, the dreamy pace is ceaseless in the constellations
The path has ascended to the highest mountain by mistake
Do the hill-men know when the birds have left this neighbourhood exactly!
The house-serpent is crossing to another hillock, breaking its nest here

The branches of the withering trees have shaken off birds' nests
with eggs; the pictures look very mesmerising,
Spread the softness of Tamal  on well-watered corn-field
Viewing the recurrent twinkling of the shadow-lamp far away!

I want to go back to coral sprouts in emptiness without blinking
Again, there is a captivating flash of lightning in the corner of the decorated sky
Hearing the roar, I want to fill up the boat with golden paddy.

(Ashar  -  The third month of Bengali calendar, Tamal - A dark-coloured tree akin to Mangosteen)
The translator is a poet & literary critic


