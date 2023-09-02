

The Indians



The first chapter begins with genetic scientist Partha Pratim Majumder pointing out that our genes are "a palimpsest of our history" - and tracing the movement of humans out of Africa some 70,000 years ago, from the Horn of Africa and the Nile Valley into Asia and India.



Colonialism, social movements



The third section looks at the fascinating mix of languages and philosophies in ancient India, including Buddhism, Jainism, Sanskrit and Pali. The fourth section is concerned with the manifoldness of society and culture, sub-nationalities, and regions. The fifth section reflects on the experience of colonialism in India. The sixth section focuses on social and political movements.



The final section takes up aspects of life in India since Independence. Many ages coexist at once in contemporary India. There must be lessons in that kind of coexistence. Narayani Gupta points out that although urbanisation is a relatively recent phenomenon, urbanism has been in existence in India for the past five millennia. "The word 'urban' is often found as an adjective for 'problems', many of which are similar to those in other 'developing' countries. Undirected immigration, 'illegal' building by both rich and poor, the absence of equity, as well as ignoring the need to ensure the city's aesthetic elements and building mindlessly and monumentally, and lack of sensitivity for elements that link us with the past are things which should concern all of us. It is worth re-reading our literature of the past to regain the sense of joy in our pedestrian galis, in our small eateries, in an impromptu adda on a pavement, the values implicit in the term 'urbane'."



To be sure, the book sets out to cover a vast terrain. Although its touch is light, it points the interested reader to greater depths. The chapters are written in an accessible and lucid style. The book is not meant for reading at one stretch but for dipping into, followed by reflection on the "idea of India" and its rich diversity. This is a layered and accessible introduction to the endless fascination of India and its histories.

Courtesy: THE HINDU



To map the journey of a land and its people across a timeframe of 12,000 years would be an ambitious project. To do so for a country as vast and diverse as India is a massive enterprise. Yet this is exactly what the editors of The Indians: Histories of a Civilization have set out to do. The book is made up of more than a hundred chapters written by scholars and experts, and arranged across seven sections. The structure of the book itself points to the immense multiplicity of India. The first section discusses the evolution and first appearance of humans in the region, as well as the conditions of their lives including climate and migration.The first chapter begins with genetic scientist Partha Pratim Majumder pointing out that our genes are "a palimpsest of our history" - and tracing the movement of humans out of Africa some 70,000 years ago, from the Horn of Africa and the Nile Valley into Asia and India.Colonialism, social movementsThe second section of the book discusses the emergence, living conditions including domestication of animals, and eventual decline of different phases. In this section, Jennifer Bates writes about the Mahajanapadas (great republics) of the Ganga Valley and the rise and fall of urban habitats.The third section looks at the fascinating mix of languages and philosophies in ancient India, including Buddhism, Jainism, Sanskrit and Pali. The fourth section is concerned with the manifoldness of society and culture, sub-nationalities, and regions. The fifth section reflects on the experience of colonialism in India. The sixth section focuses on social and political movements.The final section takes up aspects of life in India since Independence. Many ages coexist at once in contemporary India. There must be lessons in that kind of coexistence. Narayani Gupta points out that although urbanisation is a relatively recent phenomenon, urbanism has been in existence in India for the past five millennia. "The word 'urban' is often found as an adjective for 'problems', many of which are similar to those in other 'developing' countries. Undirected immigration, 'illegal' building by both rich and poor, the absence of equity, as well as ignoring the need to ensure the city's aesthetic elements and building mindlessly and monumentally, and lack of sensitivity for elements that link us with the past are things which should concern all of us. It is worth re-reading our literature of the past to regain the sense of joy in our pedestrian galis, in our small eateries, in an impromptu adda on a pavement, the values implicit in the term 'urbane'."To be sure, the book sets out to cover a vast terrain. Although its touch is light, it points the interested reader to greater depths. The chapters are written in an accessible and lucid style. The book is not meant for reading at one stretch but for dipping into, followed by reflection on the "idea of India" and its rich diversity. This is a layered and accessible introduction to the endless fascination of India and its histories.Courtesy: THE HINDU