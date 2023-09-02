

Rights and freedom prelude to women empowerment

Is it the freedom to choose what girls want to do in life? Is it the freedom to be able to walk in the streets without being catcalled or harassed? Is it the freedom to choose their own partner or not get married at all? Is it the freedom to speak up, loud and clear, and not be afraid of naysayers telling them that women should be "docile and gentle"? For freedom, does not mean celebrating independence achieved from the Britishers.



It means so much more for a country and its women, as we move forward. Why are men considered superior to women? It's all in our brains. We have been taught that women are not capable of doing things, men are able to.





More importantly, girls would love to have the freedom to walk on the streets without the fear of being catcalled or harassed, freedom to have an opinion on certain issues, freedom where they are not judged by their looks, freedom to live and struggle on their own terms, and not for the sake of survival.



"Freedom for the girl child" is a call to ensure that girls have equal opportunities, rights, and protections as boys. It's about creating an environment where girls can grow up free from discrimination, violence, and other barriers that might limit their potential.



Here are a few key aspects related to this concept:



Equal Rights and Opportunities: Girls should have the same rights and opportunities as boys, including access to education, healthcare, employment, and participation in decision-making processes.



This involves breaking down societal norms and stereotypes that might restrict their choices and aspirations.



Education: Ensuring that girls have access to quality education is crucial for their development and empowerment. Education equips them with knowledge and skills to lead fulfilling lives and make informed decisions.



Protection from Discrimination and Violence: Girls should be protected from discrimination, harassment, and violence based on their gender.



This includes addressing issues like child marriage, female genital mutilation, human trafficking, and any other forms of abuse.



Health and Well-being: Girls' health and well-being should be a priority. This includes ensuring access to healthcare services, nutrition, and reproductive health information and services.



Legal Protections: Legal frameworks should be in place to safeguard the rights of girls. This involves enacting laws that address child marriage, child labor, and other harmful practices.



Empowerment: Empowering girls means providing them with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to make choices for themselves and contribute to their communities. This can be achieved through education, mentorship, and programs that build leadership skills.



Challenging Stereotypes: Society's perceptions of gender roles often limit the potential of girls. Challenging and changing these stereotypes can help create an environment where girls are free to pursue their interests and ambitions without prejudice.



Participation: Girls should be encouraged to participate in decision-making processes at all levels, whether it's in their families, schools, communities, or even on a larger societal scale. Their voices should be heard and valued.



Awareness and Advocacy: Raising awareness about the importance of freedom and rights for girls is crucial.



Advocacy efforts can lead to policy changes and increased support for initiatives that promote the well-being of girls.



Supportive Families and Communities: Families, communities, and societies play a significant role in shaping the lives of girls.



Creating an environment that supports their growth, development, and dreams is essential.Promoting freedom for the girl child involves collective efforts from governments, non-governmental organizations, communities, families, and individuals.



