Home Women's Own

Wander Woman adds another unique perk to its many employee benefits

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Women\'s Own Desk

In a generous move that highlights its commitment to employee welfare and work-life balance, Wander Woman , a female centric travel company in Bangladesh, is thrilled to announce an innovative employee benefit which will allow their employees to refresh their minds.

Through this they aim to provide their employees with exclusive monthly pamper sessions at the renowned Skin and Scalp parlour, starting from September 2023.

Recognizing the pivotal role that employee satisfaction plays in an organization's success, Wander Woman has taken a bold step to introduce a unique perk that goes beyond conventional benefits.

With the belief that a relaxed and healthy workforce is a productive one, this initiative aims to enhance employee wellbeing.

From the starting of their journey, Wander Woman, has designed their culture and benefits in a way which can help ease the daily course of a female employee.

They were one of the first companies in Bangladesh to introduce mental health leave, menstruation leave and many more perks which a female employee would need.

Since their CEO is a female herself, she understood what the conventional companies in Bangladesh lacked, and so she developed a culture which gave her employees the space to breath and express their issues without any hesitation.

Skin and Scalp parlour, a name synonymous with luxury and self-care, will host these exclusive pamper sessions at their aestheticl outlet in Gulshan.

Employees can expect a range of treatments designed to release stress, promote relaxation, and enhance overall wellness. From de-tan sessions to menis and pedis,all services are tailored to cater to various needs and preferences.

The introduction of these monthly pamper sessions reflects Wander Woman's unwavering dedication to fostering a positive and supportive work environment.

By prioritizing employee mental and physical health, the company aims to enhance job satisfaction, boost morale, and ultimately drive greater productivity.

By designing such corporate benefits for its employees, Wander Woman has proved how much they value their employees dedication and contribution.

As businesses worldwide recognize the value of investing in employee wellness, Wander Woman sets the bar higher by introducing a benefit that resonates deeply with its workforce.

For more information about Wander Woman and its innovative employee benefit programs, please visit their page on Facebook.


Wander Woman adds another unique perk to its many employee benefits
