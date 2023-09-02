Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 September, 2023, 4:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Chinese county offers 'cash reward' for couples if bride is aged 25 or younger

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

A county in eastern China is offering couples a "reward" of 1,000 yuan ($137) if the bride is aged 25 or younger, the latest measure to incentivise young people to get married amid rising concern over a declining birth rate.

The notice, which was published on Changshan county's official Wechat account last week, said the reward was to promote "age-appropriate marriage and childbearing" for first marriages. It also included a series of childcare, fertility and education subsidies for couples who have children.

Concerned about China's first population drop in six decades and its rapid ageing population, authorities are urgently trying an array of measures to lift the birth rate including financial incentives and improved childcare facilities.    �REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rights and freedom prelude to women empowerment
Wander Woman adds another unique perk to its many employee benefits
Breastfeeding benefits both baby and mom
Indonesian school shaves 14 girls' hair over teacher's hijab complaint
Chinese county offers 'cash reward' for couples if bride is aged 25 or younger
AGM of WEO held
Determination key to writing your own success story
Faria’s contribution to transform country’s digital business


Latest News
Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers
Spain defender Alba retires from international duty
One killed, 10 hurt as AL factions clash in Jhenidah
Elderly man killed being hit by motorcycle in Bhola
Bar Association demands withdrawal of open letter for Dr Yunus
AL believes in works, and it has already proved that: Quader
Propaganda against judicial process would not be tolerated: Law Minister
Woman found dead in Khulna
Elderly man crushed under train in Moulvibazar
Thunderbolt kills farmer in Jhalokati
Most Read News
Exclusive interview of US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas
12 burnt in gas cylinder blast on Cox's Bazar fishing trawler
Sri Lanka pays back $100m more of loan to Bangladesh
Nine soldiers killed in Pakistan in suicide blast
US, Indonesia and 5 other nations hold war drills amid China concerns
PM to inaugurate Dhaka Elevated Expressway Saturday
Biman to resume Dhaka-Narita flight after 17 years
Develop human values through moral education
Over hundred houses devoured in Jamuna in Bogura
BCL grand rally: DMP issues traffic directives
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft