Chinese county offers 'cash reward' for couples if bride is aged 25 or younger







The notice, which was published on Changshan county's official Wechat account last week, said the reward was to promote "age-appropriate marriage and childbearing" for first marriages. It also included a series of childcare, fertility and education subsidies for couples who have children.



Concerned about China's first population drop in six decades and its rapid ageing population, authorities are urgently trying an array of measures to lift the birth rate including financial incentives and improved childcare facilities. �REUTERS

