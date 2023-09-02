AGM of WEO held



The Annual General Meeting of Women Empowerment Organisation (WEO) was successfully held on July 29 at the resident of the organization's president in Mohakhali.In the meeting, the discussion revolved around strategic planning as they have some International fairs coming up.Insiders said, the meeting was very informative and enjoyable as the members are able to connect with old and new ones of their organization.Nazma Masu Parul , president of the organization presided over the meeting where all of the executive members were present.