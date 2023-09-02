

Stay graceful with Autumn party wear



Kites in the sky flying high crossing each other is the another signature mark of Autumn in Bangladesh. This season inevitably keeps up flying and so the party mood prevails.



For fashion connoisseurs, it is the season to rejoice, it's the time to design you as you like. And no doubt Autumn means light cotton summer clothes, bright flower prints.

Many could think why autumn means cotton summer cloths and bright flower prints!

But evening party time you think different way to choose saree.



Sarees have been in trend for women all walks of life because of their lively aura that instantly enhances a woman's appearance.



The myriad shades of colors, prints, designs, and ever-evolving styles have all made them a go-to option for women who like to experience the best of both worlds, traditional and modern.



While the fashion-savvy women go abuzz, how can the fashion house remain muted! So they come up with different style to complement your taste.



Kiara's Pastel Saree, handwoven with an exquisite combination of Jamdani and Meenakari weaves for a lushly coloured pattern. Paired with it, is an intricate blouse.



The Kundan Drop Necklace Set, Gold plated, hand made by finest artisans jewelry to add royal essence to your look.



In a vivid shade of black, this lustrous pure georgette Banarasi saree is a perfect addition to your festive wardrobe this season.



With its intricately detailed border and delicate pallu, this gorgeous six-yard drape is polished in grace and sophistication.



The season calls for easy lightweight drapes that keep you cool. Explore our exquisite assortment of saris, ideal for a stylish sundowner.



