Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 September, 2023, 4:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Stay graceful with Autumn party wear

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Farhana Naznin

Stay graceful with Autumn party wear

Stay graceful with Autumn party wear

Autumn which is called Sharat in Bangladesh resembles the freshness. And Why not? When the clear sky, big white clouds are vivid in the atmosphere, it gives the feel of divine pleasure.

Kites in the sky flying high crossing each other is the another signature mark of Autumn in Bangladesh. This season inevitably keeps up flying and so the party mood prevails.

For fashion connoisseurs, it is the season to rejoice, it's the time to design you as you like. And no doubt Autumn means light cotton summer clothes, bright flower prints.

Many could think why autumn means cotton summer cloths and bright flower prints!
But evening party time you think different way to choose saree.

Sarees have been in trend for women all walks of life because of their lively aura that instantly enhances a woman's appearance.

The myriad shades of colors, prints, designs, and ever-evolving styles have all made them a go-to option for women who like to experience the best of both worlds, traditional and modern.

While the fashion-savvy women go abuzz, how can the fashion house remain muted! So they come up with different style to complement your taste.

Kiara's Pastel Saree, handwoven with an exquisite combination of Jamdani and Meenakari weaves for a lushly coloured pattern. Paired with it, is an intricate blouse.

The Kundan Drop Necklace Set, Gold plated, hand made by finest artisans jewelry to add royal essence to your look.

Stay graceful with Autumn party wear

Stay graceful with Autumn party wear

Carefully crafted in soft organza, this timeless drape comes with a raw silk blouse, intricately hand-embroidered with sequins detailing. Look Stunning by pairing this beautiful saree with the Pearl & Kundan Necklace set.

In a vivid shade of black, this lustrous pure georgette Banarasi saree is a perfect addition to your festive wardrobe this season.

With its intricately detailed border and delicate pallu, this gorgeous six-yard drape is polished in grace and sophistication.

The season calls for easy lightweight drapes that keep you cool. Explore our exquisite assortment of saris, ideal for a stylish sundowner.

Celebrate special moments effortlessly with our curated styles, tailored for the season.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stay graceful with Autumn party wear
Chicken Cordon Blue
Healthy living begins with clean air
Pedicure at home
Experience a magical wedding celebration at Dhaka Regency
Stay trendy with saree in Autumn
Beef Korma
Lamb Shahi Korma


Latest News
Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers
Spain defender Alba retires from international duty
One killed, 10 hurt as AL factions clash in Jhenidah
Elderly man killed being hit by motorcycle in Bhola
Bar Association demands withdrawal of open letter for Dr Yunus
AL believes in works, and it has already proved that: Quader
Propaganda against judicial process would not be tolerated: Law Minister
Woman found dead in Khulna
Elderly man crushed under train in Moulvibazar
Thunderbolt kills farmer in Jhalokati
Most Read News
Exclusive interview of US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas
12 burnt in gas cylinder blast on Cox's Bazar fishing trawler
Sri Lanka pays back $100m more of loan to Bangladesh
Nine soldiers killed in Pakistan in suicide blast
US, Indonesia and 5 other nations hold war drills amid China concerns
PM to inaugurate Dhaka Elevated Expressway Saturday
Biman to resume Dhaka-Narita flight after 17 years
Develop human values through moral education
Over hundred houses devoured in Jamuna in Bogura
BCL grand rally: DMP issues traffic directives
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft