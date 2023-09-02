Video
Home Life & Style

Chicken Cordon Blue

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166
Farzana Baten

Chicken Cordon Blue

Chicken Cordon Blue

Ingredients:
v    Boneless, skinless chicken breasts -2 pc
v    salt, to taste
v    pepper, to taste
v    1 tbsp garlic powder
v    1 tbsp onion powder
v    16 slices cheese thinly sliced
v    oil--for frying
v    1 cup all-purpose flour(125 g)
v    eggs-- 4 (beaten)
v    2 cups bread crumbs(100 g)

Creamy  Sauce:
v    3 tbsp butter
v    2 cloves garlic, minced
v    3 tbsp all-purpose flour
v    2 cups milk(480 ml)
v    � cup dijon mustard(60 g)
v    1 cup shredded parmesan cheese(100 g)
v    salt and pepper, to taste

Chicken Cordon Blue

Chicken Cordon Blue

Method:
1.    Sprinkle the chicken breasts with salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder tossing to coat evenly.

2.    On a cutting board, place a chicken breast between two sheets of plastic wrap and pound until about � inch (1 cm) thick with a meat mallet, rolling pin, or heavy pan

3.    Remove the plastic wrap and place 2 slices of  cheese then another layer of cheese, Evenly roll the chicken and place onto a new sheet of plastic wrap.

4.    Wrap the chicken in the plastic wrap tightly and use the excess plastic on the sides to twist, firming up the roll of chicken cordon bleu as you work.

Tie the excess plastic. Repeat with the remaining ingredients, then chill the rolls in the fridge to set for 30 minutes.

5.    Meanwhile, preheat a tall-sided pan with 2 inches (5 cm) of oil.

6.    After the rolls are set, prepare 2 separate large, wide dishes with the flour, beaten egg, and bread crumbs. Dredge the chicken first in the flour, then the egg, and then bread crumbs.

7.    Place the breaded chicken cordon bleu in the oil and cook for about 5 minutes per side, or until the outside is an even golden brown.

If a good color is achieved and the chicken's center is still not 165�F (75�C), place the chicken cordon bleu on a wire rack set over a baking sheet and finish the chicken in the oven at 325�F (170�C) until that temperature is reached.

8.    Meanwhile, prepare the sauce. In a 1 �-quart saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter and cook the garlic until soft.

Add the flour and whisk for Add the milk and whisk until fully combined with the roux and no lumps remain.

Continue whisking until the mixture comes to a simmer and has thickened.

9.    Add the mustard, Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper and whisk to combine. Remove the pan from the heat.

10.    Slice the chicken and serve drizzled with  sauce  and French fry.


« PreviousNext »

