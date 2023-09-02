Video
Saturday, 2 September, 2023
Life & Style

Pedicure at home

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023
Life & Style Desk

Pedicure at home

Pedicure at home

Pamper your feet at home with a DIY pedicure. Our feet tends to get rough with constant walking, weather conditions and improper skincare.

With some regular products you can give yourself a professional pedicure at home.

All, you would need is: Nail clippers, cotton pads, nail polish remover, cuticle cream, a nail file, a loofah, a good foot scrub and moisturiser.

Gather your products and follow our step-by-step guide and pamper yourself at home:

1. First, you need to trim and shape your nails. Remove your old nail polish with the nail polish remover and trim your nails neatly.

Make sure you cut straight across and don't cut the corners too much, as this can lead to painful ingrown nails.

Use a nail file to give them the desired shape.

2. Give your feet a nice foot bath. In a basin or tub, fill warm water enough to cover up to your ankles and add some bath salts.

You can also add a few drops of any essential oil of your choice. Also add a few smooth pebbles to the water.

These will provide a gentle massage as you place your feet on them. Soak your feet and relax for 15-20 minutes. Dry them with a towel.

3. The next step is exfoliating. Once you are done with the foot bath, dry you feet and rub some cuticle cream on the base of each toe nail.

Leave it for a few minutes. In the meanwhile, using a foot scrub and remove all the dry and dead
skin cells.

Be firm but do not scrape too hard. Next, wipe off the cuticle cream and push back the cuticles gently with a cuticle pusher.

4. Once you are done scrubbing, wash your feet clean and moisturise them.

Moisturising helps soften, hydrate the skin and protects it from cracking. Rub a generous portion on your feet and massage well.

Regular foot massages also help keep nerve endings stimulated, improve blood circulation and nourish the skin and foot muscles!


