Saturday, 2 September, 2023, 4:17 AM
Home Life & Style

Experience a magical wedding celebration at Dhaka Regency

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort is proud to announce its exclusive wedding offers for the upcoming wedding season.

The hotel is renowned for its elegant and sophisticated venues, which make it the perfect place for couples to tie the knot.

The hotel's team of experienced wedding planners will work with couples to create a personalized and unforgettable wedding experience.

Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort offers a variety of wedding packages that cater to all kinds of weddings, from intimate gatherings to grand celebrations.

Couples can choose from a range of packages that include venue rental, catering, decoration, and other services. In addition to these packages, the hotel also offers special discounts on room bookings for wedding guests.

The hotel's venues are among the best in the city, with stunning ballroomCelebration Hall, lush rooftop garden RestaurantGrill on the Skyline, and five moreelegant banquet halls.

The venues can accommodate up to 1000 guests, making it the perfect place for large-scale weddings.

The hotel's experienced staff will ensure that every detail is taken care of, from the seating arrangements to the catering.

Md. Mahmud Hassan, Director-Sales & Marketing, Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort, said, "We are delighted to offer our exclusive wedding packages to couples who are looking for the perfect venue to celebrate their special day.

Our venues are some of the best in the city, and we are committed to providing our guests with an unforgettable wedding experience.


