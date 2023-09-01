Prez to visit Indonesia to attend 43rd ASEAN Summit

Video
2 MoUs likely to be signed

Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Diplomatic Correspondent

President Md Shahabuddin will visit Indonesia to attend the 43rd ASEAN Summit to be held in Jakarta Convention Centre from September 5 to 7.

"There will be a bilateral meeting between Bangladesh and Indonesia at the president-level, however, two MoUs on cooperation in the areas of energy and health could be signed during the meeting," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told reporters at a media briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday regarding President Shahabuddin's schedule in Jakarta.

However, President Md Shahabuddin will have a series of bilateral meetings between ASEAN leaders will also be held on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said.

Foreign Minister Momen will accompany the President during the visit.

Bangladesh is the current President of IORA.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo will chair 12 meetings during the 43rd ASEAN Summit.

The series of the 43rd ASEAN Summit will be held in plenary and retreat formats, including the 26th ASEAN-China Summit, the 24th ASEAN-the Republic of Korea (ROK) Summit, the 26th ASEAN-Japan Summit, the 11th ASEAN-US Summit, the ASEAN-Canada Summit, the 26th ASEAN Plus Three Summit, the 20th ASEAN-India Summit, the 3rd ASEAN-Australia Summit, the 18th East Asia Summit, and 13th ASEAN-the United Nations Summit.

Meanwhile, East Asia Summit and ASEAN Plus Three Summit will be held on September 7, said the Foreign Minister.


