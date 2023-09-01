PM at G20 Summit will add to Golden Chapter of BD-India ties: Momen







Foreign Minister said Bangladesh look forward to working together with G20 partners to find multi-dimensional solutions to the crises plaguing the world, however, the Prime Minister is set to attend the summit on September 9-10.



The Minister was speaking at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized special event styled "G20 summit: Dhaka to New Delhi" at the Foreign Service Academy on Thursday.

"I acknowledge the call made the other day by my Indian counterpart Minister S Jaishankar for a re-globalization that is more inclusive and diversified than the model that treats most countries in the Global South as mere recipients or consumers," Momen said.



Bangladesh fully subscribes to the six thematic priorities identified by the Indian G20 Presidency.



Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma and Ambassador Mohammad Ziauddin, who is discharging his responsibilities as the Bangladesh Sherpa for G20, spoke at the opening session.



President of the Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry and G20 Employer Advocate Selima Ahmad, MP, also spoke at the session.



The Prime Minister has been invited to the Summit, and she guided the nature and level of engagements with the different G20 processes, Momen said adding that earlier, Sheikh Hasina had participated in G7 Outreach Meetings in Japan and Canada in 2016 and 2018 respectively.



She recently attended the BRICS Outreach Summit in Johannesburg as one of the invited leaders from outside Africa.



"We have already joined the global partnerships like International Solar Alliance, International Big Cat Alliance and Coalition for Disaster-Resilient Infrastructures - personally championed by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi," said the Foreign Minister.



He said they see merit in adopting his innovative ideas like Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) in their national context.



"We hope to draw lessons from India's massive roll-out of inter-operable digital public infrastructure for our own move towards building a smart government and economy.



In turn, we believe we have crucial insights to share with the rest of the Global South on women-led development," he added. Panels discussed three thematic priorities of the summit - women-led development, lifestyle for the environment and green development, and digital public infrastructures.



The Foreign Minister hoped that Bangladesh can make visible and meaningful contributions to the G20 processes through multi-stakeholder participation.



"Bangladesh's participation in the upcoming G20 Summit also aligns with our value-driven diplomatic efforts to champion the cause of sustainable development globally," Momen said.



The Foreign Minister said it is to the credit of the Indian G20 Presidency that it has brought the issues of the Global South to the foreground, where it can count on Bangladesh as a willing partner.



Taking part in the discussion, Indian High Commissioner Verma thanked Bangladesh, as India's closest neighbour and most special friend, for actively joining and enriching the G20 deliberations in different domains throughout the year and for making India's G20 presidency a great success.



"This invitation to Dhaka, means that India attaches importance to its relationship with Bangladesh, and Bangladesh also has development stories to share with the world," Verma noted.



High Commissioner Verma said that India has made special efforts to bring the aspirations and perspectives of the Global South into the priorities and deliberations of G-20.



The G20 Presidency has been an important recognition of India's capabilities to set the agenda and lead the global efforts for collective well-being during these difficult times, Verma said described Bangladesh's participation in G20 this year as a valuable contribution to this goal.



The High Commissioner added that during its G-20 Presidency, India has strived to shape the global agenda based on the vision of "One Earth, One Family, One Future" by bringing enhanced focus on securing inclusive and green growth, pursuing climate action through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "lifestyle for environment", building disaster resilience, transitioning to renewable energy, putting technology for people's empowerment and forging reformed multilateralism.



Bangladesh Sherpa Ziauddin said Prime Minister Hasina will be making a "considerable contribution to the inclusive multilateral process" at the summit.



She will also engage with other heads of government in separate bilateral meetings, he said.



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's participation at the G20 Summit in New Delhi will add yet another feather to the 'Sonali Adhyay' or 'Golden Chapter' of our bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India.Foreign Minister said Bangladesh look forward to working together with G20 partners to find multi-dimensional solutions to the crises plaguing the world, however, the Prime Minister is set to attend the summit on September 9-10.The Minister was speaking at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized special event styled "G20 summit: Dhaka to New Delhi" at the Foreign Service Academy on Thursday."I acknowledge the call made the other day by my Indian counterpart Minister S Jaishankar for a re-globalization that is more inclusive and diversified than the model that treats most countries in the Global South as mere recipients or consumers," Momen said.Bangladesh fully subscribes to the six thematic priorities identified by the Indian G20 Presidency.Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma and Ambassador Mohammad Ziauddin, who is discharging his responsibilities as the Bangladesh Sherpa for G20, spoke at the opening session.President of the Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry and G20 Employer Advocate Selima Ahmad, MP, also spoke at the session.The Prime Minister has been invited to the Summit, and she guided the nature and level of engagements with the different G20 processes, Momen said adding that earlier, Sheikh Hasina had participated in G7 Outreach Meetings in Japan and Canada in 2016 and 2018 respectively.She recently attended the BRICS Outreach Summit in Johannesburg as one of the invited leaders from outside Africa."We have already joined the global partnerships like International Solar Alliance, International Big Cat Alliance and Coalition for Disaster-Resilient Infrastructures - personally championed by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi," said the Foreign Minister.He said they see merit in adopting his innovative ideas like Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) in their national context."We hope to draw lessons from India's massive roll-out of inter-operable digital public infrastructure for our own move towards building a smart government and economy.In turn, we believe we have crucial insights to share with the rest of the Global South on women-led development," he added. Panels discussed three thematic priorities of the summit - women-led development, lifestyle for the environment and green development, and digital public infrastructures.The Foreign Minister hoped that Bangladesh can make visible and meaningful contributions to the G20 processes through multi-stakeholder participation."Bangladesh's participation in the upcoming G20 Summit also aligns with our value-driven diplomatic efforts to champion the cause of sustainable development globally," Momen said.The Foreign Minister said it is to the credit of the Indian G20 Presidency that it has brought the issues of the Global South to the foreground, where it can count on Bangladesh as a willing partner.Taking part in the discussion, Indian High Commissioner Verma thanked Bangladesh, as India's closest neighbour and most special friend, for actively joining and enriching the G20 deliberations in different domains throughout the year and for making India's G20 presidency a great success."This invitation to Dhaka, means that India attaches importance to its relationship with Bangladesh, and Bangladesh also has development stories to share with the world," Verma noted.High Commissioner Verma said that India has made special efforts to bring the aspirations and perspectives of the Global South into the priorities and deliberations of G-20.The G20 Presidency has been an important recognition of India's capabilities to set the agenda and lead the global efforts for collective well-being during these difficult times, Verma said described Bangladesh's participation in G20 this year as a valuable contribution to this goal.The High Commissioner added that during its G-20 Presidency, India has strived to shape the global agenda based on the vision of "One Earth, One Family, One Future" by bringing enhanced focus on securing inclusive and green growth, pursuing climate action through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "lifestyle for environment", building disaster resilience, transitioning to renewable energy, putting technology for people's empowerment and forging reformed multilateralism.Bangladesh Sherpa Ziauddin said Prime Minister Hasina will be making a "considerable contribution to the inclusive multilateral process" at the summit.She will also engage with other heads of government in separate bilateral meetings, he said.