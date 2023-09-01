Video
Friday, 1 September, 2023
Home Front Page

BCL rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today

PM to attend as chief guest

Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
DU Correspondent

Bangladesh Chhatra League's (BCL) will hold  "biggest ever students' rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today to commemorate Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Raman and Bangamata Sheikh Fozilatunnesa Mujib.

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will address the rally as the chief guest at 3 pm.

According to the BCL leaders, it will be a historic gathering of students from all over the country.

They said that from the rally, BCL will give ultimatum to BNP as well as war criminals, militants, terrorists and external enemies of Bangladesh.

According to a BCL press release, BCL President Saddam Hussein will chair the rally.

Speaking at a press conference, Saddam said, "Our politics is based on ideals and the constitution. We do not believe in politics of violence."

"The students and the representatives of the young generation will convey their no confidence against anti-liberation forces," Saddam added.

However, while briefing journalists on Thursday about their preparation to hold the biggest student rally at historic Suhrawardy Udyan, BCL General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan said that the youths of the country have no other option except to vote for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the next general  election for a prosperous Bangladesh.

Enan said, "Students from all over the country now sing one tune and are united for a common goal. They have no option other than working for except Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina to develop, sophisticated, self-reliant and prosperous Bangladesh."

BCL President Saddam Hussain and General Secretary Sheikh Enan and  other central leaders are  taking last minute preparations to decorate the venue to welcome Sheikh Hasina as chief guest and over five lakh students from all over the country.

Enan said, "Young people believe that Sheikh Hasina has changed the people's condition. They believe that Sheikh Hasina has implemented all the dreams she showed for a prosperous country and she will certainly create Smart Bangladesh by 2041."

He said student workers from all over the country will take oath in the rally to protect the country from anti-liberation war forces.

Saddam expressed the hope that the rally would bring unimaginable changes in the country's politics.

The rally will send the message, "We are united with Bangabandhu's ideal and there is no scope to compromise with murderers, terrorists and militants."

The rally will be held to express students' love and affection for Sheikh Hasina, Saddam added.

BCL has been arranging rallies to commemorate  Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and other martyrs of August 15, 1975.


