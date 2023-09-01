BD made remarkable strides in 10yrs, service sector on top: MRA chief







He said that the current government dreams of a society where all people irrespective of caste, age, economic status and sexual identity can enjoy a healthy life with dignity.



He said this at an advocacy meeting organized by private NGO Light House at MRA conference room and in collaboration with USAID Sukhi Jeevan Project, Pathfinder International.

Executive head of the Light House Harun Or Rashid moderated the programme.



Deputy Director of the Directorate of Women's Affairs Ayesha Siddika spoke as a special guest. Executive Director of MRA Majedul Haque presided over the meeting. The Director and senior officials of MRA, officials of Light House and third gender representatives were also present in the event.



Fasiullah said, the government has formulated a strategy paper 2017-2030 for adolescent girls. Not only this, sex education has been elaborated in the 6th and 7th standard textbooks for the education of young children. But in many cases, many teachers are shy about teaching about it.



Various private NGOs are working in this field. The Light House is one of them. He said, if all other NGOs like Light House come forward in this regard, they will benefit to some extent.



Fasiullah also said that the life force of the country is the young society. This vast youth society of the country should be trained in all subjects including politics, economy and social policy. Health care should also be improved. This is how Bangladesh will move forward.



In addition to planned family formation, various non-governmental development agencies are working alongside the Bangladesh government to ensure safe and sound reproductive health care for all. Even then its scope should be increased.



Ayesha Siddiqa, Deputy Director of the Women's Department, said changing the attitudes of the population with negative attitudes towards gender, especially child marriage and early childbearing, is a major challenge.



Executive head of the Light House Harun Or Rashid said through the Department of Family Planning and the Department of Women's Affairs and Microcredit Regulatory Authority's subsidiary organizations, to increase the awareness of mothers and women about the reproductive health of adolescents, through which the amount of services received from health service providers if necessary increases.



Executive Vice Chairman of Microcredit Regulatory Authority (MRA) Fasiullah said, Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in the past 10 years in all sectors along with incredible economic growth. Among these, the service sector has progressed more.He said that the current government dreams of a society where all people irrespective of caste, age, economic status and sexual identity can enjoy a healthy life with dignity.He said this at an advocacy meeting organized by private NGO Light House at MRA conference room and in collaboration with USAID Sukhi Jeevan Project, Pathfinder International.Executive head of the Light House Harun Or Rashid moderated the programme.Deputy Director of the Directorate of Women's Affairs Ayesha Siddika spoke as a special guest. Executive Director of MRA Majedul Haque presided over the meeting. The Director and senior officials of MRA, officials of Light House and third gender representatives were also present in the event.Fasiullah said, the government has formulated a strategy paper 2017-2030 for adolescent girls. Not only this, sex education has been elaborated in the 6th and 7th standard textbooks for the education of young children. But in many cases, many teachers are shy about teaching about it.Various private NGOs are working in this field. The Light House is one of them. He said, if all other NGOs like Light House come forward in this regard, they will benefit to some extent.Fasiullah also said that the life force of the country is the young society. This vast youth society of the country should be trained in all subjects including politics, economy and social policy. Health care should also be improved. This is how Bangladesh will move forward.In addition to planned family formation, various non-governmental development agencies are working alongside the Bangladesh government to ensure safe and sound reproductive health care for all. Even then its scope should be increased.Ayesha Siddiqa, Deputy Director of the Women's Department, said changing the attitudes of the population with negative attitudes towards gender, especially child marriage and early childbearing, is a major challenge.Executive head of the Light House Harun Or Rashid said through the Department of Family Planning and the Department of Women's Affairs and Microcredit Regulatory Authority's subsidiary organizations, to increase the awareness of mothers and women about the reproductive health of adolescents, through which the amount of services received from health service providers if necessary increases.