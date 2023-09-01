Forex reserve slides to $23.1b







This decline was attributed to the sale of $34 million to commercial banks in a single month.



The latest statistics of Bangladesh Bank, indicated the slide as per the International Monetary Fund's recognized BPM6 (Balance of Payments and International Investment Position) method. However, the previous calculation was based on gross reserve of $29.21 billion.

The current reserves are sufficient to cover imports for approximately four months, considering recent import trends.



The reserves were in excess of three months' import bills.



Under the BPM6 calculations, Bangladesh Bank excluded several components from its previous gross reserve calculation to arrive at the actual reserves.



These exclusions included foreign currency loans to local banks (known as the Export Development Fund), deposits with state-owned local banks, deposits with the IDB Group, fixed-income securities below investment grade, a loan to Sri Lanka, and other foreign currency assets in non-convertible currencies.



A senior banker said that four primary sources of foreign currency contribute to the reserves: exports, remittances, foreign direct investments, and international agencies' loans and grants.



Currently, commercial banks are facing pressure to retain their customers by opening letters of credit for imports and selling dollar for education and medical treatment abroad.



While these banks utilise foreign currencies from remittances and export earnings, they are not currently in a position to sell foreign currencies to the central bank, as per the Bangladesh Bank's rules.



This situation has resulted in a lack of additions to central bank's reserves from exports, remittances, and falling trends in foreign direct investments.



Furthermore, the central bank is selling foreign currencies from its reserves to commercial banks to meet the government's import bills.



This scenario has impacted various aspects, including the timely import of fuel and coal, leading to challenges in achieving energy sufficiency.



The introduction of the BPM6 manual by the IMF in 2012 aims at providing accurate calculation of the reserves.



However, the central bank has not fully complied with it, which previously inflated its forex reserves, prompting their use in government infrastructure projects.



Announcing the new monetary policy in June, Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder said that meeting payment obligations is of greater importance than merely accumulating reserves to fulfill IMF requirements when.



