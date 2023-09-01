Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 September, 2023, 2:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Forex reserve slides to $23.1b

Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Shamsul Huda

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $23.1 billion as of August 30 from $23.35 billion in July.

This decline was attributed to the sale of $34 million to commercial banks in a single month.

The latest statistics of Bangladesh Bank, indicated  the slide as per the International Monetary Fund's recognized BPM6 (Balance of Payments and International Investment Position) method. However, the previous calculation was based on  gross reserve of $29.21 billion.

The current reserves are sufficient to cover imports for approximately four months, considering recent import trends.

The reserves were in excess  of three months' import bills.

Under the BPM6 calculations, Bangladesh Bank excluded several components from its previous gross reserve calculation to arrive at the actual reserves.  

These exclusions included foreign currency loans to local banks (known as the Export Development Fund), deposits with state-owned local banks, deposits with the IDB Group, fixed-income securities below investment grade, a loan to Sri Lanka, and other foreign currency assets in non-convertible currencies.

A senior banker said that four primary sources of foreign currency contribute to the reserves: exports, remittances, foreign direct investments, and international agencies' loans and grants.

Currently, commercial banks are facing pressure to retain their customers by opening letters of credit for imports and selling dollar for education and medical treatment abroad.

While these banks utilise foreign currencies from remittances and export earnings, they are not currently in a position to sell foreign currencies to the central bank, as per the Bangladesh Bank's rules.

This situation has resulted in a lack of additions to central bank's reserves from exports, remittances, and falling trends in foreign direct investments.

Furthermore, the central bank is selling foreign currencies from its reserves to commercial banks to meet the government's import bills.

This scenario has impacted various aspects, including the timely import of fuel and coal, leading to challenges in achieving energy sufficiency.

The introduction of the BPM6 manual by the IMF in 2012 aims at providing accurate calculation of  the reserves.

However, the central bank has not fully complied with it, which previously inflated its forex reserves, prompting their use in government infrastructure projects.

Announcing the new monetary policy in June, Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder said that meeting payment obligations is of greater importance than merely accumulating reserves to fulfill IMF requirements when.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prez to visit Indonesia to attend 43rd ASEAN Summit
PM at G20 Summit will add to Golden Chapter of BD-India ties: Momen
BCL rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today
BD made remarkable strides in 10yrs, service sector on top: MRA chief
Forex reserve slides to $23.1b
Flood situation in 5 districts unchanged
17 dead, 2,308 hospitalised with dengue
France is welcome to set up satellite factory in BD: Momen


Latest News
BNP to hold procession on founding anniv today
Youth crushed under train in Rajbari
12 burnt in gas cylinder explosion on fishing trawler in Cox’s Bazar
Over hundred houses devoured in Jamuna in Bogura
Sri Lanka pays back $100m loan to Bangladesh
Jamuna flows above danger level in Sirajganj
Teenager dies from snake bite in Faridpur
BCL grand rally: DMP issues traffic directives
Father, daughter killed, mother, son injured being hit by truck in Bagerhat
BCL’s grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today
Most Read News
AC bus catches fire in Agargaon
Last working day of Chief Justice
26,242 passed in 17th NTRCA written exam, viva likely in Sept
52 killed as multistorey building catches fire in South Africa
Defamatory posts against Taposh: Probe report on Oct 10
Why should AB Party not get registration from EC: HC
Momen holds talk with Lavrov in Dhaka on Sept 7
Newborn stolen from DMCH's maternity ward
Keep judiciary free of political influence: Chief Justice
Two motorcyclists killed being hit by truck in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft