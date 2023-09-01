Flood situation in 5 districts unchanged







The Jamuna river at Kazipur point in Sirajganj may cross danger level in the next 24 hours, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).



Though the Ganges-Padma rivers are in rising trend while the major rivers in the North-Eastern region of the country are in falling trend and may continue in next 48 hours.

The FFWC forecast that in next 48 hours, a short-term flood situation may persist in the low-lying areas of the Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura, Sirajganj and Tangail districts, which may improve afterwards.



The FFWC under the BWDB reports that overall flood situation in five districts is still unchanged and it would deteriorate further as river water increasing rapidly in the central part of Bangladesh.



The river water of Teesta at Kaunia point, Jamuna river at Fulchari and Shaghata of Gaibandha, at Sariakandi of Bogura, Bahadurabad of Jamalpur and Porabari of Tangail points are still flowing above the danger level.



The people living in the low-lying areas of the flood affected districts have been passing untold miserable days. They are facing from pure water and food. Besides, they are in great trouble with their domestic animals as grazing fields have gone under water.



Apart from it, huge quantity of standing crops, T-Aman and vegetable fields went under water in low-lying areas of Gaibandha, Kurigram, Bogura, Jamalpur, Sirajganj and Tangail districts, BWDB sources said.



BWDB Assistant Engineer Mehadi Hasan, also in charge of FFWC, said that flood situation may improve of the districts after 48 hours.



According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 5 days in Northeast India.



Besides, it also predicted isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha until September 4, the IMD report said on Thursday.



Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted, "Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions; at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions, with moderately heavy falls at places over the country."



The BMD also forecasted that the ongoing mild heat wave over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and fourteen other districts may abate at some places in the next 24 hours.



"Mild heat wave is sweeping over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and the districts of Dhaka, Tangail, Faridpur, Madaripur, Rajshahi, Sirajganj, Dinajpur, Sayedpur, Kurigram, Feni, Jashore, Chuadanga, Barishal and Bhola and it may abate at some places," said a met office bulletin on Thursday morning.



The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Thursday was recorded 51mm at Cumilla.



