Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 September, 2023, 2:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Flood situation in 5 districts unchanged

Affected people passing miserable days without pure water and fodder for domestic animals

Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Staff Correspondent

Water level of the Brahmaputra-Jamuna and Ganges-Padma rivers are in rising trend. The Brahmaputra river may remain steady and the Jamuna river may rise in the next 24 hours.

The Jamuna river at Kazipur point in Sirajganj may cross danger level in the next 24 hours, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).

Though the Ganges-Padma rivers are in rising trend while the major rivers in the North-Eastern region of the country are in falling trend and may continue in next 48 hours.

The FFWC forecast that in next 48 hours, a short-term flood situation may persist in the low-lying areas of the Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura, Sirajganj and Tangail districts, which may improve afterwards.

The FFWC under the BWDB reports that overall flood situation in five districts is still unchanged and it would deteriorate further as river water increasing rapidly in the central part of Bangladesh.

The river water of Teesta at Kaunia point, Jamuna river at Fulchari and Shaghata of Gaibandha, at Sariakandi of Bogura, Bahadurabad of Jamalpur and Porabari of Tangail points are still flowing above the danger level.

The people living in the low-lying areas of the flood affected districts have been passing untold miserable days. They are facing from pure water and food. Besides, they are in great trouble with their domestic animals as grazing fields have gone under water.

Apart from it, huge quantity of standing crops, T-Aman and vegetable fields went under water in low-lying areas of Gaibandha, Kurigram, Bogura, Jamalpur, Sirajganj and Tangail districts, BWDB sources said.

BWDB Assistant Engineer Mehadi Hasan, also in charge of FFWC, said that flood situation may improve of the districts after 48 hours.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 5 days in Northeast India.

Besides, it also predicted isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha until September 4, the IMD report said on Thursday.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted, "Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions; at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions, with moderately heavy falls at places over the country."

The BMD also forecasted that the ongoing mild heat wave over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and fourteen other districts may abate at some places in the next 24 hours.

"Mild heat wave is sweeping over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and the districts of Dhaka, Tangail, Faridpur, Madaripur, Rajshahi, Sirajganj, Dinajpur, Sayedpur, Kurigram, Feni, Jashore, Chuadanga, Barishal and Bhola and it may abate at some places," said a met office bulletin on Thursday morning.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Thursday was recorded 51mm at Cumilla.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prez to visit Indonesia to attend 43rd ASEAN Summit
PM at G20 Summit will add to Golden Chapter of BD-India ties: Momen
BCL rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today
BD made remarkable strides in 10yrs, service sector on top: MRA chief
Forex reserve slides to $23.1b
Flood situation in 5 districts unchanged
17 dead, 2,308 hospitalised with dengue
France is welcome to set up satellite factory in BD: Momen


Latest News
BNP to hold procession on founding anniv today
Youth crushed under train in Rajbari
12 burnt in gas cylinder explosion on fishing trawler in Cox’s Bazar
Over hundred houses devoured in Jamuna in Bogura
Sri Lanka pays back $100m loan to Bangladesh
Jamuna flows above danger level in Sirajganj
Teenager dies from snake bite in Faridpur
BCL grand rally: DMP issues traffic directives
Father, daughter killed, mother, son injured being hit by truck in Bagerhat
BCL’s grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today
Most Read News
AC bus catches fire in Agargaon
Last working day of Chief Justice
26,242 passed in 17th NTRCA written exam, viva likely in Sept
52 killed as multistorey building catches fire in South Africa
Defamatory posts against Taposh: Probe report on Oct 10
Why should AB Party not get registration from EC: HC
Momen holds talk with Lavrov in Dhaka on Sept 7
Newborn stolen from DMCH's maternity ward
Keep judiciary free of political influence: Chief Justice
Two motorcyclists killed being hit by truck in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft