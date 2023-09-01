17 dead, 2,308 hospitalised with dengue



The death toll from dengue fever since January in Bangladesh is approaching the 600 mark as hospitals have reported 17 new fatalities in a day amid the worst outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.As many as 342 of the deaths have been recorded in August, with one more daily count of the month left. The number of deaths from dengue this year stands at 593.The number of patients hospitalised in the 24 hours to Thursday morning was 2,308, which took the tally of infections sinceJanuary to 123,808.Hospitals in Dhaka recorded 875 new cases, with 16 deaths while the number of new patients outside the capital was 1,433.On Thursday morning, 8,378 patients with dengue were in hospital care across Bangladesh, and 4,561 of them were outside Dhaka.Last year, hospitals reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the previous highest since record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.In 2019, Bangladesh witnessed 101,354 dengue hospitalisations, the previous record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded at 179.A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh. �bdnews24.com