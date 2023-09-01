France is welcome to set up satellite factory in BD: Momen







"We would welcome it," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said while replying to a question at a briefing at the Foreign Ministry on Thursday.



However, he said they actually proposed setting up a satellite factory back in 2021.

The issue came to the fore as French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit Bangladesh on September 11 after his G20 summit in Delhi.



France built the first-ever satellite of Bangladesh, named Bangabandhu-1.



The Foreign Minister said they were planning to build more satellites as the first one is being used fully.



France also proposed to build a second satellite for Bangladesh.



These issues will be discussed during the visit of the French President, according to the Foreign Ministry.



