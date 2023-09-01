Video
Home Front Page

Ctg overwhelmed with dengue shock syndrome deaths

Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Ashraful Islam

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 31: Dengue outbreak has increased in Chattogram like the rest of the districts of the country. The number of infected and deaths is increasing by leaps and bounds.

In this current situation of dengue, patients die with various symptoms, but most deaths in Chattogram are due to 'shock syndrome' complications.

An analysis of the death data of the last two months showed that 46 per cent of the patients died of 'shock syndrome' alone.

According to the Chattogram Civil Surgeon's office, 53 people have died in Chattogram in the last 8 months due to dengue and most of the deaths due to dengue in the last two months are shock syndrome.

Analyzing the data of the organization, it can be seen that 44 people have died of dengue in the last two months. 18 of them died of shock syndrome which is 40.90 per cent of deaths in the last two months.

Apart from this, 5 people or 11.36 percent of hemorrhagic syndrome died of complications.

Moreover, 2 people died of dengue fever and the cause of death of the remaining 12 is not mentioned in the information published by the district health department.

Out of 18 people,10 women, 3 children and 5 men were died of shock syndrome in Chattogram.
Doctors say that there are four types of dengue.

People who have had a previous attack of dengue and a second attack with any of these four types are at higher risk and are more likely to go into shock syndrome. However, shock syndrome can occur without a second attack.

Women are more affected in this syndrome because they seek treatment later. Apart from this, Bangladeshi women have a long-standing problem of malnutrition. Experts believe that shock syndrome is caused by not going to the hospital at the right time.

Dr Hamidullah Mehdi, Junior Consultant of Chattogram General Hospital said to the Daily Observer, 'Shock syndrome in dengue patients pulse and blood pressure drops.

When these complications occur, the blood flow to different parts of the body decreases. In such a situation, brain, heart, kidney and various organs of the body stop working.'

Mamunur Rashid, Assistant Professor of Medicine Department of Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) said to the Daily Observer, 'Dengue haemorrhage has taken the form of abnormal bleeding from any part of the body of dengue patients.

Blood can accumulate in the eyes, flow from the nose and more parts such as the mouth, ears, anus. Vomiting and coughing up blood may occur.'

A healthy person has one and a half to four lakhs platelets in the body. Platelets play a very important role in blood clotting in the body.

When platelets fall below 20,000 the blood clotting process becomes inactive. That's when blood came out from different places, he added.


