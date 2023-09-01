Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 September, 2023, 2:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

JAAGO's Korvi wins Ramon Magsaysay award

Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

JAAGO's Korvi wins Ramon Magsaysay award

JAAGO's Korvi wins Ramon Magsaysay award

Korvi Rakshand, founder of Bangladesh's JAAGO Foundation, has won the Ramon Magsaysay Award 2023 for his contribution to education.

In the announcement on Thursday, the award foundation described the 38-year-old as an 'education-for-all champion' for Emergent Leadership.

The other winners of the prestigious award in 2023 are: Ravi Kannan, "hero for holistic healthcare" in India, Miriam Coronel-Ferrer, a "women in peace-building-pioneer" from the Philippines, and Eugenio Lemos, a "food sovereignty visionary" from Timor-Leste.

The foundation said Rakshand was recognised for "his determined spirit and quiet courage in turning away from a secure life to a more demanding one of working for the underprivileged".

"His strong, visionary leadership in democratising education and inspiring thousands of young people to heed the call of social transformation, and for thus demonstrating how the young can be not just the bearers of the promise of the nation, but its realisation." �bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prez to visit Indonesia to attend 43rd ASEAN Summit
PM at G20 Summit will add to Golden Chapter of BD-India ties: Momen
BCL rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today
BD made remarkable strides in 10yrs, service sector on top: MRA chief
Forex reserve slides to $23.1b
Flood situation in 5 districts unchanged
17 dead, 2,308 hospitalised with dengue
France is welcome to set up satellite factory in BD: Momen


Latest News
BNP to hold procession on founding anniv today
Youth crushed under train in Rajbari
12 burnt in gas cylinder explosion on fishing trawler in Cox’s Bazar
Over hundred houses devoured in Jamuna in Bogura
Sri Lanka pays back $100m loan to Bangladesh
Jamuna flows above danger level in Sirajganj
Teenager dies from snake bite in Faridpur
BCL grand rally: DMP issues traffic directives
Father, daughter killed, mother, son injured being hit by truck in Bagerhat
BCL’s grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today
Most Read News
AC bus catches fire in Agargaon
Last working day of Chief Justice
26,242 passed in 17th NTRCA written exam, viva likely in Sept
52 killed as multistorey building catches fire in South Africa
Defamatory posts against Taposh: Probe report on Oct 10
Why should AB Party not get registration from EC: HC
Momen holds talk with Lavrov in Dhaka on Sept 7
Newborn stolen from DMCH's maternity ward
Keep judiciary free of political influence: Chief Justice
Two motorcyclists killed being hit by truck in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft