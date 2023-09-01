Xi likely to skip G20 Summit in India







BEIJING, Aug 31: Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to skip a summit of G20 leaders in India next week, sources familiar with the matter in India and China told Reuters.Two Indian officials, one diplomat based in China and one official working for the government of another G20 country said Premier Li Qiang is expected to represent Beijing at the Sept 9-10 meeting in New Delhi.Spokespersons for the Indian and Chinese foreign ministries did not respond to requests for comment. �REUTERS