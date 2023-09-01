

BD go down to SL after dreadful batting



Earlier in the afternoon, Bangladesh own the toss and opted to bat first with three spinners and as many pacers alongside a brand new opening pair.



Uncapped Tanzid Tamim joined with irregular face Naim Sheikh to inaugurate Bangladesh innings in absence of Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das. Tamim Sr ruled out for back injury while Liton ruled out at the eleventh hour for viral fever attack.

Tamim Jr however, had a duck on debut as a fuller delivery on the leg-stump line drifted towards middle. It was just the second delivery he faced.



Naim was uncomfortable against spinner Dhananjaya de Silva and danced down the wickets too early to throw his wicket scoring 16 runs as Bangladesh were on serious trouble losing two wickets to manage 25 runs.



Shakib promoted him at four but failed to show his confidence spectrum that deepened Bangladesh's danger as he departed on five runs.



Two young guns Tawhid Hridoy and Najmul Hossain Shanto started repairing work but not for long as the 59-run 4th wicket stand came to an end with the dismissal of Hridoy on 20.



The most experienced Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim had too hurry to play an uppercut that rested in the palms of thirdman fielder Matheesha Pathirana.



Mushi got out on 13 as Bangladesh had been shaking with 127 for five. Rest five Bangladesh batters alongside set batter Shanto added 37 runs only as Bangladesh were bowled out for 164 runs sustaining 42.4 overs.



Shanto was the long Bangladesh combatant to rule over Lankan bowlers. The left arm got out on 89 off 122. He hit seven boundaries.



Matheesha Pathirana hauled four for 32 runs while Maheesh Theekshana two for 19. Besides, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage and Dasun Shanaka shared one wicket each.



Chasing 165-run target Sri Lanka lost both of their openers even earlier as Dimuth Karunaratne departed just after opening the account and Pathum Nissanka returned to the dugout scoring 14 runs.



Shakib uprooted Kusal Mendis on 5 to bring Bangladesh back in the game as Sri Lanka had been shaking with 43 for three.



A massive 78-run 4th wicket partnership between Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka changed the scenario.



Samarawickrama picked up his 4th ODI fifty and departed on 54 off 77 while Asalanka remained unbeaten on 62 off 92 to wrap up the game. Skipper Dasun Sanaka was not out on 14 as Sri Lanka reached on 165 for five from 39 overs.



Shakib notched two wickets for 29 runs as Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Sheikh Mahedi shared the rest among them.



Bangladesh started Asia Cup with a five-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka as their batters displayed poor performances with the bat on Thursday at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy in Sri Lanka.Earlier in the afternoon, Bangladesh own the toss and opted to bat first with three spinners and as many pacers alongside a brand new opening pair.Uncapped Tanzid Tamim joined with irregular face Naim Sheikh to inaugurate Bangladesh innings in absence of Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das. Tamim Sr ruled out for back injury while Liton ruled out at the eleventh hour for viral fever attack.Tamim Jr however, had a duck on debut as a fuller delivery on the leg-stump line drifted towards middle. It was just the second delivery he faced.Naim was uncomfortable against spinner Dhananjaya de Silva and danced down the wickets too early to throw his wicket scoring 16 runs as Bangladesh were on serious trouble losing two wickets to manage 25 runs.Shakib promoted him at four but failed to show his confidence spectrum that deepened Bangladesh's danger as he departed on five runs.Two young guns Tawhid Hridoy and Najmul Hossain Shanto started repairing work but not for long as the 59-run 4th wicket stand came to an end with the dismissal of Hridoy on 20.The most experienced Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim had too hurry to play an uppercut that rested in the palms of thirdman fielder Matheesha Pathirana.Mushi got out on 13 as Bangladesh had been shaking with 127 for five. Rest five Bangladesh batters alongside set batter Shanto added 37 runs only as Bangladesh were bowled out for 164 runs sustaining 42.4 overs.Shanto was the long Bangladesh combatant to rule over Lankan bowlers. The left arm got out on 89 off 122. He hit seven boundaries.Matheesha Pathirana hauled four for 32 runs while Maheesh Theekshana two for 19. Besides, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage and Dasun Shanaka shared one wicket each.Chasing 165-run target Sri Lanka lost both of their openers even earlier as Dimuth Karunaratne departed just after opening the account and Pathum Nissanka returned to the dugout scoring 14 runs.Shakib uprooted Kusal Mendis on 5 to bring Bangladesh back in the game as Sri Lanka had been shaking with 43 for three.A massive 78-run 4th wicket partnership between Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka changed the scenario.Samarawickrama picked up his 4th ODI fifty and departed on 54 off 77 while Asalanka remained unbeaten on 62 off 92 to wrap up the game. Skipper Dasun Sanaka was not out on 14 as Sri Lanka reached on 165 for five from 39 overs.Shakib notched two wickets for 29 runs as Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Sheikh Mahedi shared the rest among them.