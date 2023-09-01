ACC asks banks to send account details of SK Sur, his wife, daughter







The banks have been asked to provide detailed information of bank accounts, loans, fixed deposit and investment in savings certificates and records of transactions by September 7.



The instruction was given after the ACC formed a three-member team to probe the alleged tax dodging by the former central bank official and his family members.

In July 2021, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) directed banks to freeze bank accounts of the former Deputy Governor and his spouse Suparna Sur Chowdhury on suspicion of tax evasion.



