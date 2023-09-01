Foolproof security ahead of BCL rally at Suhrawardy Udyan  





Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has taken foolproof security measures for the rally of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the students' wing of ruling Awami League, to be held today.



Commissioner of DMP Khandker Golam Faruq on Thursday visited Suhrawardy Udyan and inspected security arrangements taken for peaceful holding of the rally that will be held in memory of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib.





The DMP boss also gave necessary instructions to officials concerned regarding security measures.



Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will address the rally to be held at 3:00pm.