Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 September, 2023, 2:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

AL does not believe in politics of killing, coup: Quader

Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

AL does not believe in politics of killing, coup: Quader

AL does not believe in politics of killing, coup: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said their party does not believe in the politics of killing, coup and enforced disappearance of people, rather it has repeatedly become the victim of those and the politics of conspiracy.

"BNP is doing ill-efforts to gain political benefits in international arena by making false statements about disappearance (of some people) and putting the responsibility on the government.

But the story behind the drama of their disappearance is not unknown to the country's people today," he said in a statement.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the false and fabricated statements the BNP leaders have been making for a long time about forced disappearance are unrealistic and baseless.

 With a hope of gaining sympathy from their foreign friends and representatives, the BNP leaders are continuously making falsehood about forced disappearances and killing, he said, adding that they are trying to put its responsibility on the government for the disappearances and killings that occurred as a result of BNP's internal disputes and conflicts.

The AL general secretary said after the disappearance of Chattogram's BNP leader Jamal Uddin, its responsibility was put on the government, but later it was revealed that Jamal Uddin was a victim of forced disappearance by his party men and it was published in media.

Similarly, he said, after the disappearance of BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed, BNP tried to put its responsibility on the government.

"Later, it was also found that he went into self-hiding in India. Even, about Ilias Ali's disappearance, a senior BNP leader in his speech stated that BNP men made Ilias Ali disappeared, which was later published and spread in social media," Quader said.

He said BNP founder and military dictator Ziaur Rahman captured the state power unconstitutionally through killing, coup and conspiracy in this country.

Noting that Zia started the politics of forced disappearance in this country, the road transport minister said Mahfuz Babu, the then general secretary of Dhaka City Chhatra League, was abducted and killed due to his political ideology during the reign of Zia. Even the family of Mahfuz Babu did not find his body, he added.

Quader said Chattogram Juba League leader Maulavi Syed was brutally killed while hundreds of freedom fighters and officers and soldiers of army and air force were killed due to so-called mutiny aiming to consolidate Zia's illegal power.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Foolproof security ahead of BCL rally at Suhrawardy Udyan  
AL does not believe in politics of killing, coup: Quader
Open letter about Dr Yunus to PM out of ‘information gap’: FM
One held with firearms, ammo in C’nawabganj
Cricketer Raqibul files DSA case against umpire Chenu
BNP to celebrate founding anniv today
Keep judiciary free of politics
DUTA, AUB term 160 global figures’ letter unsolicited


Latest News
BNP to hold procession on founding anniv today
Youth crushed under train in Rajbari
12 burnt in gas cylinder explosion on fishing trawler in Cox’s Bazar
Over hundred houses devoured in Jamuna in Bogura
Sri Lanka pays back $100m loan to Bangladesh
Jamuna flows above danger level in Sirajganj
Teenager dies from snake bite in Faridpur
BCL grand rally: DMP issues traffic directives
Father, daughter killed, mother, son injured being hit by truck in Bagerhat
BCL’s grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today
Most Read News
AC bus catches fire in Agargaon
Last working day of Chief Justice
26,242 passed in 17th NTRCA written exam, viva likely in Sept
52 killed as multistorey building catches fire in South Africa
Defamatory posts against Taposh: Probe report on Oct 10
Why should AB Party not get registration from EC: HC
Momen holds talk with Lavrov in Dhaka on Sept 7
Newborn stolen from DMCH's maternity ward
Keep judiciary free of political influence: Chief Justice
Two motorcyclists killed being hit by truck in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft