

AL does not believe in politics of killing, coup: Quader



"BNP is doing ill-efforts to gain political benefits in international arena by making false statements about disappearance (of some people) and putting the responsibility on the government.



But the story behind the drama of their disappearance is not unknown to the country's people today," he said in a statement.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the false and fabricated statements the BNP leaders have been making for a long time about forced disappearance are unrealistic and baseless.



With a hope of gaining sympathy from their foreign friends and representatives, the BNP leaders are continuously making falsehood about forced disappearances and killing, he said, adding that they are trying to put its responsibility on the government for the disappearances and killings that occurred as a result of BNP's internal disputes and conflicts.



The AL general secretary said after the disappearance of Chattogram's BNP leader Jamal Uddin, its responsibility was put on the government, but later it was revealed that Jamal Uddin was a victim of forced disappearance by his party men and it was published in media.



Similarly, he said, after the disappearance of BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed, BNP tried to put its responsibility on the government.



"Later, it was also found that he went into self-hiding in India. Even, about Ilias Ali's disappearance, a senior BNP leader in his speech stated that BNP men made Ilias Ali disappeared, which was later published and spread in social media," Quader said.



He said BNP founder and military dictator Ziaur Rahman captured the state power unconstitutionally through killing, coup and conspiracy in this country.



Noting that Zia started the politics of forced disappearance in this country, the road transport minister said Mahfuz Babu, the then general secretary of Dhaka City Chhatra League, was abducted and killed due to his political ideology during the reign of Zia. Even the family of Mahfuz Babu did not find his body, he added.



Quader said Chattogram Juba League leader Maulavi Syed was brutally killed while hundreds of freedom fighters and officers and soldiers of army and air force were killed due to so-called mutiny aiming to consolidate Zia's illegal power. �BSS



