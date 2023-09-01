Open letter about Dr Yunus to PM out of ‘information gap’: FM







"We respect him as a Nobel laureate. We (the government) have not filed any case [against him]. We cannot even withdraw the case. Our judiciary is independent, you know that is not the case," the Foreign Minister said at a weekly media briefing at the Foreign Ministry.



He was replying a question about the Hillary Clinton's world wide appeal and about 175 eminent personalities request to stop the judicial proceedings against Dr Muhammad Yunus.

"They might have thought that he (Dr. Yunus) was being harassed in Bangladesh politically, out of information gap," Momen added. "But we cannot take any proactive steps to inform them since it is a court issue. If they want to know the details, we will let them know," he added.



"Maybe some people told them he is being harassed," he said, reiterating: "It is not possible for us to withdraw the case. The relevant court will make its own decision," he said.



Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called upon the signatories to send international experts and lawyers to look into the case filed against Dr Yunus by his employees over alleged labour law violations. Expressing their concern, 175 eminent personalities, including 104 Nobel laureates, wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday, requesting her to halt judicial proceedings against Dr Muhammad Yunus.



The letter, published on a blog dedicated to protecting Dr Yunus, also expressed concerns about his safety.



However, the Foreign Minister ruled out any foreign pressure over the election issue and said the government wants to hold "free, fair and credible" election as it believes in people's power.



"We believe in free and fair election. We believe in acceptable election. It is her (PM Sheikh Hasina) commitment for a free, fair and credible election," he told reporters at the briefing.



"The people of Bangladesh never made mistakes in taking the right, judicious and timely decisions, they think of their welfare," Momen said.



The Foreign Minister said the people will vote for Awami League again considering the success in achieved in last 14 years. He sought sincere support from all parties to ensure an election free from violence as the government and the Election Commission cannot ensure such an election alone. "We need to come out of the culture of violence."



Momen said the government led by Prime Minister Hasina has made the election culture and democratic process sustainable. "We believe in democracy. We are not under pressure from anyone."



