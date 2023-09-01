|
One held with firearms, ammo in C’nawabganj
Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 73
|
Chapainawabganj, Aug 31: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested one person with a pistol and a bullet conducting a drive at Bilbhatia in Shibganj upazila of the district on Thursday night.
BGB sources said a border guard team raided Bilbhatia beel area of Daipukuria union of Shibganj around 9:00pm on Wednesday responding to intelligence information and arrested Md Buddu, 42, of Daulatbari village with the arms and ammunition.