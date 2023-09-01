One held with firearms, ammo in C’nawabganj





Chapainawabganj, Aug 31: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested one person with a pistol and a bullet conducting a drive at Bilbhatia in Shibganj upazila of the district on Thursday night.BGB sources said a border guard team raided Bilbhatia beel area of Daipukuria union of Shibganj around 9:00pm on Wednesday responding to intelligence information and arrested Md Buddu, 42, of Daulatbari village with the arms and ammunition.During the drive, another person identified as Md Ashraful Islam, 48, of the same area, fled away. Later, BGB handed the arrestee over to the police and filed a case against him and the fleeing person.