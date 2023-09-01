Video
Cricketer Raqibul files DSA case against umpire Chenu

Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Court Correspondent

Independence Award winner cricketer ASM Raqibul Hasan filed on Thursday a case against Bangladesh Cricket Board umpire Showkatur Rahman Chenu under Digital Security Act (DSA) for making derogatory comments on the Social Media.

After recording the statement of the complainant, Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge AM Zulfiqar Hayat ordered the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit to submit an investigation report by November 20.

According to the case statement, a video was launched by one cricket circle people  named, "Where is humanity today."  In the page hinting Raqibul one made a comment, "When the thief teaches us morality."  

In the video  the umpire Showkatur Rahman Chenu  commented, " Dada , you have tremendous  contribution to the rise of this man (Raqibul Hasan), he was never  a freedom fighter,  by the welfare of media after 50 years the name was placed  in the freedom fighter list,���.".

In this regard on August 20, freedom fighter Raqibul Hasan sent a legal notice against umpire Showkatur Rahman Chenu to withdraw his comment as early as possible. His social status was hampered badly for such a false and indecorous comment.


