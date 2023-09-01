Cricketer Raqibul files DSA case against umpire Chenu







After recording the statement of the complainant, Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge AM Zulfiqar Hayat ordered the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit to submit an investigation report by November 20.



According to the case statement, a video was launched by one cricket circle people named, "Where is humanity today." In the page hinting Raqibul one made a comment, "When the thief teaches us morality."

In the video the umpire Showkatur Rahman Chenu commented, " Dada , you have tremendous contribution to the rise of this man (Raqibul Hasan), he was never a freedom fighter, by the welfare of media after 50 years the name was placed in the freedom fighter list,���.".



In this regard on August 20, freedom fighter Raqibul Hasan sent a legal notice against umpire Showkatur Rahman Chenu to withdraw his comment as early as possible. His social status was hampered badly for such a false and indecorous comment.



