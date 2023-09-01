BNP to celebrate founding anniv today





BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Thursday, "BNP is a people's party with democratic spirit. I urge all the leaders and activists of the party to take the vow to protect independence and sovereignty of the country."



According to a part press release, he said this on the occasion of BNP's 45th founding anniversary.





He said, "I pay my deepest respect to BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, who is a symbol of democracy. Despite oppression and persecution she still is fighting for the restoration of democracy in Bangladesh."



On this day, paying deep respect to all the leaders who have passed away, "I pay my sincere respect to all the leaders and workers who have sacrificed themselves for the restoration of democracy."



He said, "On the 45th anniversary of founding of Bangladesh Nationalist Party, I extend my best wishes and congratulations to the party leaders, supporters, well-wishers and the people of the country." Fakhrul said, "On this great day, I call upon the leaders and workers of the party to work to make the party dynamic."



Mirza Fakhrul said, "Desh Netri Begum Khaleda Zia and Tariq Rahman have been tortured and sentenced in false cases. Everyone should take to the streets together to free Begum Khaleda Zia, the 'Mother of Democracy' and the voice of the people."



Multi-party democracy needs to be restored for the security of the people, and ensure free, fair and participatory elections, he said.



He said, on this I will call upon countrymen to get united under the flag of BNP. BNP will celebrate its 45th founding anniversary today by holding rallies and discussions.



Like-minded political parties also have taken preparations to hold rallies and discussions to mark the day.



On the day BNP flag will be hoisted atop BNP head office at Naya Paltan and party offices across the country at 6:00am today.



Leaders of BNP and its front organisations will place wreaths and offer prayers at the grave of Ziaur Rahman at 11:00am.



A colorful rally will be held in front of the BNP central office at 3pm. The rally will start from in front of BNP office at Naya Paltan and end at Rajdhani Market via Fakirapool Mor, Notre Dame College, Shapla Chattar and Ittefaq Mor.



BNP units across the country will celebrate the anniversary with due festivity, by holdings discussions.



To mark the day a discussion was held at Gulistan Mahanagar Theater in the capital on Thursday. BNP Standing Committee Member Dr Abdul Moin Khan presided over the event and Gayeshwar Chandra Roy spoke as the chief guest.



