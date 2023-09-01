Keep judiciary free of politics







The Chief Justice came up with the observation at a farewell reception held on the last working day of his tenure as the 23rd Chief Justice of Bangladesh.



The outgoing Chief Justice also warned against polarisation of lawyers in courts and emphasised the importance of protecting the independence of the judiciary.

The Chief Justice is scheduled to retire from the bench after serving for nearly two years as the head of Bangladesh's judiciary.



Siddique will turn 67 on September 25, which is the constitutional age limit for holding the office of Chief Justice. But as the Supreme Court will be on vacation during that period, Thursday will be the final working day of his judicial career.



In line with tradition, the Attorney General's Office and the Supreme Court Bar Association organised a farewell event for him in Court Room No. 1 of the Appellate Division. All the judges and lawyers of the Appellate Division and the High Court Division of the Supreme Court were present on the occasion.



However, pro-BNP and opposition lawyers boycotted the farewell reception of the Chief Justice alleging that the outgoing Chief Justice did not take any steps to conduct fair elections into the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) even after they have informed him about the vote rigging by pro-Awami League lawyers during the last SCBA elections.



"The judiciary is the heart of the republic," Siddique said in his farewell address. There is no better test of excellence than the skill of the state's judicial branch."



"The people of the nation may lose faith in the legislative or executive branches, but if they lose faith in the judiciary, they will have to face dark times."



He stressed the necessity to enforce the absolute supremacy of the law, stating, "If the judiciary fails or retreats from enforcing the law impartially, the state and its people will suffer."



The Chief Justice said the judiciary is the protector of the fundamental rights of the people. It is also the protector of the constitution, he said.



Therefore, judges have to be brave and just. If the judiciary fails or deviates from the impartial application of the law, the state and citizens are bound to suffer, said the Chief Justice.



Independence of the judiciary is essential for the development of true participatory democracy, preservation of the rule of law, ensuring the rights of weaker sections of society, and establishing social justice, he added.



Urging to make sure that the judiciary be free of political influence, the Chief Justice said, "It is the responsibility of judges, lawyers and every responsible citizen of the state to protect the judiciary from social, economic and political influences.



