DUTA, AUB term 160 global figures’ letter unsolicited







In this regard, DUTA and AUB issued two separate press releases on Thursday.



In the DUTA release signed by its President Prof Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan and General Secretary Prof Zeenat Huda, the association termed the action of sending the letter to intervene sovereign judiciary of a country as "unlawful, unconstitutional and immoral."

"People of Bangladesh will not accept such a derogatory, unwanted and unlawful step," the DUTA release read.



The two associations said that the intervention in the cases are unsolicited. The constitution and laws are equal for all in the country, they said.



In AUB press release, it said that the unconstitutional intervention was a threat to independent and sovereign Bangladesh. It further demanded to withdraw the letter. They further claimed that Bangladesh has an independent judiciary.



More than 160 Nobel Laureates and world leaders in different sectors on Monday issued an open letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressing concern over the case against Dr Muhammad Yunus on allegations of breaching the labour law and corruption. Of them, more than 100 are Nobel laureates.



Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA) and Association of Universities of Bangladesh (AUB) have protested the open letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina written by 160 global figures including over one hundred Nobel Laureates to stop the cases against Dr Muhammad Yunus.In this regard, DUTA and AUB issued two separate press releases on Thursday.In the DUTA release signed by its President Prof Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan and General Secretary Prof Zeenat Huda, the association termed the action of sending the letter to intervene sovereign judiciary of a country as "unlawful, unconstitutional and immoral.""People of Bangladesh will not accept such a derogatory, unwanted and unlawful step," the DUTA release read.The two associations said that the intervention in the cases are unsolicited. The constitution and laws are equal for all in the country, they said.In AUB press release, it said that the unconstitutional intervention was a threat to independent and sovereign Bangladesh. It further demanded to withdraw the letter. They further claimed that Bangladesh has an independent judiciary.More than 160 Nobel Laureates and world leaders in different sectors on Monday issued an open letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressing concern over the case against Dr Muhammad Yunus on allegations of breaching the labour law and corruption. Of them, more than 100 are Nobel laureates.