Friday, 1 September, 2023, 2:18 PM
Home City News

Bandarban floods

11 dead, resources worth over Tk 400cr damaged

Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

BANDARBAN, Aug 31: Floods triggered by torrential rains in the hilly district of Bandarban killed 11 people and caused damage to property and other resources worth Tk 400.98 crore earlier this month, an official said on Thursday.
The casualties happened between August 6 and 9 in the district where another 56 people were also injured during the disaster. One person has so far remained missing.

District Deputy Commissioner Shah Mujahid Uddin shared the information with journalists as the authorities were mulling over the next course of action to rebuild the infrastructure and support the residents. He said 11 people died and 30, 220 people took refuge at 207 shelters in the district.
The official said the floods damaged some 10, 660 houses, 7, 999 hectares of croplands, seed beds while 9, 509 cattle were affected.

About 89 kilometres of electricity supply line, 11 kilometres of road, 93 bridges and culverts and 60 religious and 157 educational institutions were also damaged.

The DC said that humanitarian assistance including rice, dry foods, mineral water and cash were provided to the flood-affected people across the district.

Members from Bangladesh Army and Border Guard Bangladesh worked to rescue people and mitigate their sufferings.

Additional DC Md Fazlur Rahman and Bandarban Press Club President Aminul Islam Bachhu, among others, joined the meeting.     �UNB


