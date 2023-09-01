IU-209 seats still vacant







ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY, Aug 31: A total of 209 seats of Islamic University in Kushtia have remained vacant at the undergraduate level after enrolling candidates who entered the first merit list into unified admission test under 2022-23 academic session of the university.Around 1,781 candidates who secured admission in the university's first round of seat allocations, against 1,990 seats, got admitted, IU academic section office officials said on Thursday.Among the 209 seats, 63 seats have remained vacant in the science faculty; 76 seats in arts, social science and law faculties altogether and 40 in the business administration faculty, IU academic section Director ATM Emdadul Alam said. �UNB