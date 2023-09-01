Man with Tk 59 lakh in foreign currencies held at HSIA





The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate team members detained a Dubai-bound passenger for possessing Saudi rial, dirham and Omani Rial worth about Tk 59 lakh at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in the capital on Tuesday evening.The detainee Md Nurul Alam, 45, is the son of Samsul Haque of Belkuchi Thana in Sirajganj district.Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Department Sanjida Sharmin confirmed the matter to BSS saying that, "The detainee was being followed by our team on the basis of a secret information."