

JCI Dhaka independent spread dengue awareness among school-goers



With the help of the voluntary organization Sombhabona, the awareness session included 150 students of Pushpakali School where the underprivileged children were informed in detail about the importance of clean premises in reducing the growth of mosquitoes.



After the awareness session, 25 of the students volunteered to clean the nearby area being divided into 5 groups.

The volunteering groups are also going to hold weekly awareness sessions in their own areas from now on to spread the word.



The 150 students of Pushpakali School have already been equipped with dengue defense kits under this project.



Each kit included a mosquito net and 2 months worth of mosquito repellent objects including mosquito repellent coils and more. The overall project is supported by Privilege Consultants Limited, ToguMogu and Shakti Foundation.



