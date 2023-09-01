C-19: no death, 18 new cases reported







"Bangladesh reported 1.46 per cent Covid-19 positive cases as 1,235 samples were tested during the last 24 hours," a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said here.



During the period, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital is 15 while zero Covid-19 death was reported, the DGHS statement added. �BSS

Bangladesh on Thursday recorded zero Covid-19 death while it reported 18 coronavirus positive cases."Bangladesh reported 1.46 per cent Covid-19 positive cases as 1,235 samples were tested during the last 24 hours," a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said here.During the period, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital is 15 while zero Covid-19 death was reported, the DGHS statement added. �BSS