Friday, 1 September, 2023, 2:17 PM
Home City News

BGB arrests 3 men with gold bars

Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Our Correspondent


JASHORE, Aug 30: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested three suspected  smugglers along with 4 gold bars weighing 2.9 Kg from Daulatpur border of Benapole here on Wednesday morning,

The arrested are Saidur Rahman Majed, 33, son of Mohiuddin of Pirojpur village of Jhenaidah district, Saiful Islam, 36, son of Nasir Ali of Bagdanga village in Jashore Sadar upazila and Masud Chowdhury Babu, 31, son of Rezaul Chowdhury of Nischintapur village in Sharsha upazila of Jashore.


