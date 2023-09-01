BGB arrests 3 men with gold bars





JASHORE, Aug 30: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested three suspected smugglers along with 4 gold bars weighing 2.9 Kg from Daulatpur border of Benapole here on Wednesday morning,



The arrested are Saidur Rahman Majed, 33, son of Mohiuddin of Pirojpur village of Jhenaidah district, Saiful Islam, 36, son of Nasir Ali of Bagdanga village in Jashore Sadar upazila and Masud Chowdhury Babu, 31, son of Rezaul Chowdhury of Nischintapur village in Sharsha upazila of Jashore.

